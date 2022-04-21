7 best Minecraft mods for a realistic experience in 2022

Minecraft mods are files that players can upload to their game that modifies their gaming experience. Mods are made by independent developers, not Minecraft themselves, so players have to be careful when downloading mods to make sure they aren't clicking on any suspicious links.

There are tens of thousands of mods out there, so it can be hard to find the perfect one. In this list, we will be going over seven different mods that will make your game even more realistic.

7 best realist Minecraft mods in 2022 include Effective Mod, Alex's Mobs, Physics Mod, and more

1) Effective Mod

Waterfall with the Effective Mod [Image via Minecraft]

The Effective Mod allows for water to have more realistic mechanisms. In the real world, waterfalls would have droplets of water scattering around from the water crashing, and with this mod, players can now have those physics in their worlds as well.

2) Alex's Mobs

Examples of mobs in Alex's Mobs [Image via CurseForge]

Alex's Mobs adds 71 new mobs to the game. While some mobs are from fantasy, most are real animals that roam this planet or have done so in the past. This mod does a great job of adding more life into the game.

Each mob has its own unique items or drops. The animals are functional, not just esthetic in nature.

3) Physics Mod

The Physics Mod adds more lifelike physics to the game. This Minecraft mod makes water flow better, snow crumbles, and particles disipate whenever blocks are broken. Mobs even interact with the added features and the mod can be easily configured using the Physics' option menu.

4) Minecraft Comes Alive

Villager in Minecraft Comes Alive [Image via CurseForge]

In this mod, villagers receive quite an upgrade. Villagers can have their own unique personality and looks, with over 250 different skins. Players can interact with villagers on a new level, villagers can do chores, have children, and even progress through a storyline.

5) Realistic Terrain Generation

A desert with Realistic Terrain Generation [Image via CurseForge]

Realistic Terrain Generation is a simple yet effective mod that players can use to make their game seem even more realistic. This mod does not add any special blocks or items into the game, but simply makes the terrain look more realistic.

It also edits the terrain for biomes added by other mods. This mod is similar to the new Caves and Cliffs 1.18 update when it comes to new terrain, but includes more biomes.

6) Real Life Mod

Car in the Real Life Mod [Image via CurseForge]

The Real Life Mod adds every day items INto the game. Some items that players may find in the Real Life Mod include cars, chairs, kitchen items, and more. Players can also feel thirst, get sick, and more. The 1.12+ version of this mod is still in the works, but the earlier versions can still be used to great effect.

7) Sildur's Shaders

A pond with Sildur's Shaders loaded [Image via GitHub]

Shader mods are an iconic part of the game that everyone grew up with. Shaders are a type of mods that introduces cleaner water movements, sun rays, shadows, and more to the game.

One fabulous mod is Sildur's Shaders. It includes many different versions, all of which are a different level of power, so players with weaker computers can still join in on the fun. Sildur's Shaders is supported in versions 1.7.10 - 1.18.1, so no matter which version players are using, they will still be able to load the game with beautiful graphics.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan