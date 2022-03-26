How to download the Demon Slayer Mod for Minecraft

The Demon Slayer mod in Minecraft allows the player to play the role of a demon slayer. Various demons can be found all around the game’s world, which the player can kill.

Demons are marked with a flashing red light for easier identification. Aside from regular demons, the mod includes other Demon Slayer characters from the Slayer Corps, the Hashiras, the Upper Moons, and more.

The mod also adds a ton of new decoration blocks, items, foodstuffs, armor sets, and weapons. New weapons can be crafted by defeating demons, which drop various mystical items and, more importantly, blood. Players can also become demons by obtaining a variant of the blood of Lord Muzan, which is represented by an ore called the “Muzan Blood Ore.”

The mod has its own leveling bar, which progresses according to the amount of blood the player consumes or collects. Consuming blood will increase the player’s level and, eventually, the player’s maximum health. Additionally, some new biomes are also available in the mod, each with its own significance, like a special weapon, anime characters, or NPCs.

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime series in recent history. With its popularity reaching new heights with the release of its second season, it is of no surprise that many anime fans are also Minecraft players. With many references to the series in the game in the form of maps, texture packs, and mods, fans of the series can find a lot of Demon Slayer content in Minecraft.

Minecraft: Steps to download the Demon Slayer mod

Prepare for the mod installation by opening the game’s launcher and selecting the version to be played on.

Install or update Java if it is not already installed for the game.

Go to the official website for Forge and download it for the version that is to be played on.

Install the required version of Forge, as recommended by the mod.

Open the downloaded Java file and finish the installation of Forge.

Navigate to the Minecraft launcher and select “forge” on the bottom left menu.

Launch the game.

Click “Play” when a pop-up appears.

Click on the “Mods” tab on the game’s menu screen.

Navigate to the Google search bar and type in “Demon Slayer mod” The first link (curseforge) will lead to the Demon Slayer mod, titled “Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer).”

Navigate back to the game, and click on “Open mods folder”.

Drag or paste the folder of the newly downloaded mod in the mods folder.

Enjoy the Demon Slayer mod.

Since the game’s launch more than 10 years ago, mods have been an almost inseparable part of Minecraft. The game’s community has since encouraged thousands of players to step and create their own mods, which has led to some incredible creations by players.

Edited by R. Elahi