How to use the Immersive Portals mod in Minecraft

Minecraft's mod collection is ever-expanding, and Immersive Portals is a great pick for players who want their portals to feel a little more like portals.

Removing the energy given off by standard portals and loading screens when transitioning realms, Immersive Portals allows Minecraft players using the mod to instantaneously step into realms that they can visibly peer into. Gone are the days of passing the purple or black barrier given off by Nether and End portals, as they now effectively serve as a window into their respective realms before players step inside.

Once installed directly or via a mod-friendly program such as Forge, Minecraft players will access a new block known as a portal helper. Players can create custom two-way portals by building two portal frames made of this new block type and activating them with a flint & steel. The portal's rotation and scale will even transform to fit the frame built. If players start a frame without a second portal built, the mod will generate a portal link.

Portal helper portals don't work quite the same way as Nether or End portals, being restricted to the realm they're constructed in. Additionally, these portals will not deactivate if their frames are broken. However, this usage is primarily aimed at Creative Mode and will require the configuration of an additional data pack to use in Survival Mode.

In addition to these functions, commands specifically target and manipulate both existing and new Minecraft portals. There are a large number of commands that can be broken down on the developer's help portal, but some examples include:

"/portal set_portal_destination minecraft:the_end 0 70 0" can change a portal's destination to the End.

"/portal delete_portal" removes a given portal entity.

"/portal set_portal_scale" can change the transformation scale of a portal to suit its frame or even expand past it.

"/portal move_portal" can move a portal by an input block distance.

"/portal set_portal_nbt {teleportable:false}" makes a portal incapable of transferring entities, making it into a viewing window by design.

"/portal make_portal_round" will transform a portal's shape from square to round.

"/portal set_portal_nbt{commandsOnTeleported: ["/effect give @s minecraft:instant_damage 1" ]}" can cause immediate damage to any entity that passes through the portal.

Command/debug sticks by default will also be available to Minecraft players in the Creative Mode inventory thanks to this mod, allowing them to situate any problems that arise that aren't immediately solvable via commands.

