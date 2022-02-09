SCP mod for Minecraft: All you need to know

While the vanilla gameplay of Minecraft offers a vast world of countless prospects, some players may eventually get bored of it. Fortunately, Minecraft players form one of the most significant modding communities.

There are thousands of mods available for free. Some mods focus on improving small features and making QoL (Quality of Life) improvements, while others completely overhaul the gameplay, making it look like a completely different game.

Moreover, mods also have genres like RPG, action, horror, etc. One of the most famous horror mods among players is the SCP mod.

SCP mod for Minecraft

SCP stories are some of the most horrifying creepypastas on the internet. Because of their popularity, some studios have even created games based on SCPs. Multiple Minecraft modders have brought SCPs to life by modding the iconic sandbox title.

SCPCraft was one of the first mods featuring SCPs. However, it hasn't received any updates for a long time. Luckily, two modders have recreated it and renamed it to SCP: Lockdown.

Features of SCP: Lockdown

SCP-472 (Image via CurseForge)

SCP: Lockdown is the most downloaded SCP mod for Minecraft. At the time of writing, it has over 1.6 million downloads on CurseForge. SCP: Lockdown mod features 76 SCPs taken from the official SCP wiki page.

Along with all the creepy SCPs, this mod adds many new custom recipes. By default, these recipes are locked. Players will first have to create an SCP recipe block using three pieces of paper and leather. After crafting an SCP recipe book, players will be able to craft custom items featured in the SCP: Lockdown.

SCP: Lockdown features many exciting items like night vision goggles, arrow proof vests, flashlights, batteries, chairs, shelves, displays, and more. It also has new options and a tiredness system that forces players to sleep.

In SCP: Lockdown mod, SCPs can be found in custom structures called facilities/labs. Unlike regular mobs, they cannot respawn naturally. Other than that, every SCP has a different power.

Download SCP: Lockdown mod

SCP: Lockdown mod is available on CurseForge. Click here to get redirected to the download page. To run this mod, players need to be Forge and game version 1.12.2.

Players won't have to face SCPs right off the bat. The gameplay is pretty standard but can become frightening after finding an SCP.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar