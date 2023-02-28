Ice boating gets a major upgrade in Minecraft's latest pre-release

Minecraft has a few ways of moving around, but putting a boat on ice is easily one of the fastest. It often gets so fast that players lose control of their boat or go the wrong way.

Either way, it's one of the most efficient ways to travel in a line. However, a new modification in the 1.20 update might allow boats to go vertically on ice. Check it out below:

Minecraft Redditor shows off new boat update from snapshot

This Reddit post showcased the incredible new feature. Ice and boats is now a much more lethal combo for travelers and might stay that way ahead of the 1.20 release.

The community loves this. Boating on ice has always been one of the fastest travel methods, but now it's even more practical. Instead of just moving from point A to point B, players can meddle with the elevation as well.

Boats moved vertically on ice (Image via u/SquareFinder on Reddit)

One crafter immediately noticed the practical potential for the game's new feature. Moving villagers to set up a farm, which is usually done with a boat, will now be much easier to accomplish. Villagers can't be put on leads, so many players resort to boats. Owing to this, the method is now a lot simpler.

Furthermore, the entire travel mechanic is going to be vastly different now. Moving around at incredible speeds is rare in Minecraft. Fortunately, this won't be the case anymore.

On that note, vertical travel, which is currently pretty limited, will also change. Moving vertically in something is always difficult. Previously, a ladder was required to be displaced, water buckets used with boats, minecarts with vertical tracks, or something else. However, it's much easier now.

Numerous Minecraft players were thoroughly impressed. This is a subtle change, but it changes a lot and will make the community happy.

Others believe that boats on ice are now the premier way to travel in the game. As great as minecarts are, boats are now the ideal mode of transport.

That said, one commenter is quite sad about the minecart way of life. They believe minecarts make more sense for travel than boats on ice. To their credit, boats on ice are a more awkward and unusual way of moving around.

One commenter believes Mojang should leave this alone. It worked well, even if it was an inadvertent result. Regardless, this is a welcome change many hope to enjoy post-release of update 1.20.

The Minecraft community clearly loves this new change. Boating on ice is a popular method of travel, so this modification is welcome. The post has a lot of happy players in the comments and almost 14 thousand upvotes at the time of writing.

Please keep in mind that these snapshots are experimental. These modifications and features are being tested before they end up in the full game. As a result, things may change when Minecraft 1.20 arrives later this year.

Poll : 0 votes