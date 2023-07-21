How to download Minecraft beta and preview 1.20.20.22

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest preview/beta was unveiled on July 20, 2023. It brought a collection of fixes and changes to improve the gameplay experience. Furthermore, the crawling function introduced in previous previews was removed from the Experimental Features settings and made into a full-fledged aspect of vanilla gameplay for the foreseeable future.

As a part of the Preview Program, the latest release (version 1.20.20.22) hasn't made its way to the collection of stable updates for Minecraft Bedrock quite yet. Since this is the case, fans need to download the preview by opting into the Preview Program instead of updating the game as they usually would.

Fortunately, Minecraft players won't have to put in too much effort in order to opt into the program and download the latest Bedrock Preview.

How to download and install Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.20.22 on all compatible devices

Depending on the device players are enjoying Minecraft on, accessing the Bedrock Edition previews may require a slightly different methodology. However, all of the procedures are more or less the same when it comes to their basic workings. Players either opt into the previews/betas or directly download a special version of Bedrock Preview as a separate program.

Whatever the case, as long as players have a legally-owned copy of Minecraft and a solid internet connection, they can dive into Preview 1.20.20.22 in just a few minutes.

Downloading the preview on Windows PCs

Open the Minecraft Launcher. Select the Windows Edition from the game list to the left of the window. Above the splash art, click the Preview tab. If you haven't installed the preview, click the green Install button. Otherwise, if you need to update to the latest version of the preview, continue to the next step. Open the Microsoft Store app, which should be installed on your hardware by default if you're running Windows 10 or 11. In the app window, select the library tab. Any applicable updates for the preview will be shown in a list on your library page. Simply press the update button here to install the latest version. Alternatively, you may need to click "Get Updates" to acquire the latest preview if the Microsoft Store hasn't detected it quite yet.

Downloading the preview on Xbox consoles

From your console dashboard, open the Xbox marketplace. In the search field, enter "Minecraft Preview" into the search bar and press enter. Open the preview's store page, then select the download button. The preview should be free of charge as long as you have already purchased a copy of the base game. When the download completes, simply return to the dashboard or library and select the preview to open it and enjoy.

Downloading the preview on Android and iOS

On Android devices, open the Google Play Store and search for Minecraft in the search field. Open its store page. Scroll down the page until you find a link to "Join the Beta" and tap it. Your game app should update automatically as a result, and you can then open the game and enjoy the new preview features. On iOS, head to the Apple Testflight page for the game and choose to opt into the beta. The program may be full on occasion, so you may need to wait until inactive accounts are removed. Once you join Testflight for the game, your app should update automatically. Keep in mind that in order to access preview content, you'll need to play the game at least once per month to prevent being removed from the program.

Keep in mind that if players opt into the Bedrock Preview Program in the ways outlined above, they can easily update to the latest version when future betas arrive. There is no need to download and install any more programs.