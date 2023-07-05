Top 10 cool banner patterns in Minecraft and how to make them

Minecraft banners are one of the most creative and decorative parts of the game. However, most players often overlook their utilization. The reason could be the bland patterns/presets available or how costly it is to craft one (a whopping six blocks of wool). Banners offer a wide range of design possibilities and can be used to represent teams or guilds.

Minecraft banners are made out of wool and sticks. They can have different color combinations with the use of various dyes. This article offers step-by-step instructions on how to create some cool banners and use them to decorate your base, showcase your team colors, or express your artistic talent.

Zombie Banner and many more cool banner patterns in Minecraft

10) Zombie Banner

Making the zombie banner in Minecraft may seem a little complex as you require a skull charge pattern, lime dye, light blue dye, purple dye, and black dyes to make it. However, it should be easy as long as you follow these steps:

Take the skull charge and add the lime dye to it. Take the lime skull charge design and add light blue per fess inverted. Now add a purple base at the bottom. Add a black pale dexter pattern and then a black pale sinister pattern to it. Lastly, add the black base Indented to the banner, and your zombie pattern is ready.

9) Phoenix banner

For a phoenix pattern, you will require a yellow banner, red dyes, orange dyes, and a flower charge banner pattern. Here are the steps to make it in Minecraft:

Apply red bordure Indented using the red dye. Now add an orange gradient to it and add a red roundel to it. Now add a red saltire pattern using the red dye. Add the flower charge pattern and use an orange dye in this process. Lastly, add a red inverted chevron to it, and your banner will be ready.

8) King's Crown Banner

To make a king's crown pattern you will need a black banner, yellow and black dyes, as well as a creeper charge banner pattern. Here are the steps to make it in Minecraft:

Use the black banner and add a yellow lozenge preset present in the Loom. Now add the creeper charge pattern and use a yellow dye along with it. Apply a black roundel pattern and then add a yellow chevron pattern. Add a black base fess pattern to the banner. Lastly, add a black per fess pattern to your banner, and it is ready for use.

7) Warden banner

For the Warden design, you need a black banner, cyan dye, black dye, light gray dye, creeper charge, skull charge, and flower charge banner pattern. Here are the steps to make it in Minecraft:

Take the black banner and add a cyan paly pattern to it. Use the flower charge pattern along with some light gray dye. Now add the black inverted chevron pattern to it. Add the skull charge pattern along with some gray dye. Add the creeper charge pattern along with some black dye. Lastly, add the black bordure Indented pattern, and your warden banner is ready.

6) Ice dragon banner

You need a black banner, white dye, black dye, light blue dye, and a flower charge pattern to make this design. Here are the steps to make it in Minecraft:

Add a white cross pattern to it and then add a black field masoned pattern. Now add the flower charge pattern along with light blue dye to the banner. Again you will have to add the flower charge pattern but with a white dye this time. Lastly, add the black inverted chevron pattern, and your banner is ready.

5) Enderman banner

For this design, you need a purple banner, magenta dye, and black dye. Here are the steps to make it in Minecraft:

Add a magenta paly pattern using the magenta dye. Add a black fess pattern and then apply a black cross pattern. Take the banner and add a black per fess Inerted pattern to it. Lastly, add the black chief pattern to the banner, and your Enderman pattern is ready.

4) Cat banner

To make this design, you need a black banner, black, brown, and light blue dyes, as well as a bordure Indented and thing banner pattern. Here's how to make it in Minecraft:

Apply a light blue bordure Indented pattern. Now add a light blue chief Indented pattern before applying a light blue chief dexter canton pattern to it. Use the brown dye to make a brown base fess pattern. Lastly, use the thing banner pattern along with some black dye, and your cat image is ready.

3) Skull Banner

To make a skull design, you need a light blue banner, black dye, blue dye, white dye, and a skull charge banner pattern. Here's how to make it in Minecraft:

Add a black paly pattern to it and then add a black saltire pattern. Take the blue dye and add a blue bordure pattern. Add a white roundel pattern and then add a black bordure Indented pattern. Lastly, add a black skull charge banner pattern along with some black. Your skull banner is now ready.

2) Night sky banner

To make this pattern, you will need a black banner, as well as black, light blue, and white dyes. Follow these steps to make it in Minecraft:

Add some black dye to form the black Field Mason pattern. Now add a light blue Field pattern using the light blue dye. Add the black bordure, black base, and black chief pattern using some black dye. Using the white dye, apply the white roundel pattern, and your banner is ready.

1) Blazedancer banner

To make this design, you need a black banner, some red, black, orange, and yellow dyes, as well as the thing, flower charge, and skull charge banner patterns. Here are the steps to make it in Minecraft:

Apply the red base gradient pattern using red dye and then use the black dye to make a black base gradient pattern. Use the flower charge pattern and apply some red dye to the banner. Take the thing pattern and apply some orange dye to it. Apply the yellow roundel pattern using the yellow dye. Lastly, use the skull charge pattern along with some black dye on the banner, and your blazedancer pattern will be ready.

There are many great banner patterns in Minecraft, but the ones listed above are among the coolest in the game.

Poll : 0 votes