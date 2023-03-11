Minecraft player showcases their impressive desert build

Minecraft is a game that has captivated millions of players worldwide. One of the reasons for its success is the ability to create and build just about anything in the sandbox world.

Recently, a player called u/SippingOnThatTrueTea on Reddit took this to a whole new level with an impressive desert-build pyramid. The stunning creation has been causing quite a stir in the Minecraft community.

Minecrafter showcases impressive desert build

The pyramid is the centerpiece of the build and is constructed entirely of sandstone blocks, creating a stark contrast against the desert sand that surrounds it. u/SippingOnThatTrueTea revealed that they have been working on this world since version 1.8, slowly adding new features and details over time to create a truly impressive environment.

Despite the challenges they faced in creating this build, such as not finding a large enough desert biome and converting another to sand, they persisted and created a truly impressive and awe-inspiring environment.

How the desert was built

To create this impressive build, they used several tools and techniques available in Minecraft. They used the WorldEdit mod and worked exclusively in Creative mode, which allowed them to experiment and create without the constraints of Survival mode.

The player has also used end stone bricks to pave up most of the sand, creating a more stable and durable surface that doesn't crumble underfoot.

The pyramid itself is a masterpiece of design, drawing inspiration from the ancient pyramids of Egypt while incorporating unique features that give it a distinctive and modern feel.

What kind of inspiration was this build drawn from?

The player gathered inspiration from many real world iconic structures (Image via Reddit/u/SippingOnThatTrueTea)

The player has taken inspiration from a variety of sources, including other Minecrafters' desert cities and real-world architectures from the Middle East. This allowed them to create a visually stunning and culturally diverse structure, adding an extra layer of depth and interest to the build.

One of the notable features is the attention to detail in every aspect of the design. The player has experimented with different block types and textures to create a unique and visually appealing environment.

What type of shaders were used?

As far as they can remember, they used either Sildur's or BSL's shaders. SEUS is usually their go-to, but this looks different from it. They initially tried using calcite blocks but found the stark white too overpowering with his build.

When asked if they were focusing on adapting historical builds, they said they preferred to create a mash-up of different desert inspirations rather than focus on historical accuracy.

In addition to the pyramid and surrounding structures, the player added several interactive elements that encourage others to explore and engage with the environment. These features include a long bridge, a line of palm trees, and lots of lights, adding an extra layer of intrigue and excitement to the construction. The night view is very soothing to the eye, especially when all the lights are lit up.

It is incredible what builds the Minecraft community can create

This Minecraft player created a remarkable desert-built pyramid that stands out from the rest. Through their dedication, attention to detail, and use of various inspirations and tools, they created an immersive and authentic environment that draws fans in and keeps them engaged.

This build is a testament to Minecraft's creative potential and its players' passion to push the boundaries of what is possible in the game world.

