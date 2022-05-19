10 best Minecraft shaders of all time

Since its full release in November 2011, Minecraft has skyrocketed to success and has established itself as a titan in the gaming industry. It is a game that has succeeded in almost every aspect of modern gaming, from its near-infinite, lush sandbox world and dynamic gameplay to its replayability and audio design.

However, one aspect of the game that hasn't caught up with the modern gaming standards is the game's graphical quality, which has been purposefully designed to look the way it does in the game. While many players (veterans and new players alike) adore Minecraft's blocky and pixelated world, others might like a little more realism added to their gaming experience. This call for realism can be answered by using shaders in Minecraft.

This article will list 10 of the best shaders for the game.

Note: The following article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft: Ranking the best shaders developed since the game’s release

Players should know that every shader mentioned below can be downloaded for free on curseforge and other, similar websites.

10) ProjectLUMA

The ProjectLUMA shaders (Image via shadersmods.com)

ProjectLUMA is a shaderpack that is described as the official sequel or successor to the well-known KUDA shader mod. Made to run on OptiFine, this shader aims to massively improve the graphical fidelity of Minecraft while having little to no effect on the performance of the game.

The shader’s features include (as mentioned on curseforge):

Photorealistic skyboxes

Godrays

Reflections

PBR Support

Ambient Occlusion

Native Motionblur

Realistic water waves

Dirty Lens

Auto Bump

POM

9) Nostalgia Shaders

The Nostalgia shader (Image via curseforge)

The nostalgia shader pack is for players who want their shader experience to be more vanilla centered. This pack will remind veterans of a time when external lighting effects like shaders and mods were still a developing idea. Hence, the name nostalgia fits it perfectly.

8) Oceano shaders

As the name suggests, the Oceano shaders are designed to improve the water visuals of Minecraft. The shader’s wave effects, along with its reflections, are a marvel to look at. Everything about the shader screams vibrance and freshness. The shader’s features include volumetric fog, wind effects, auto exposure, TAA, and more.

7) Voyager 2.0

Voyager 2.0 is an updated and improved version of the Voyager shader. This shader is known for being one of the most realistic shaders out there for Minecraft. This shader comes with high resolution textures and incredibly detailed items. Therefore, this shader is best suited for high-end gaming devices.

6) Complementary Shaders

One of the oldest and most beloved shaders around for the game, the complementary shader pack is a branched out version of the BSL shader pack. It aims to be better than BSL at everything (according to its very own curseforge page). With this shader, players can expect to see a vibrant and bright world with detailed foliage and many post-processing effects.

5) Chocapic13 shaders

The Chocapic13 Minecraft shader has a ton of different profiles and customization options to offer. Its work particularly shows within its lighting quality, water reflection effects, and minimal performance hit.

4) Continuum shaders

Continuum is another famous Minecraft shader. Known for its impeccable skybox, cloud design, and color gradients, this shader has been popular for a long time. Additionally, it is also considered to be among the first to showcase realism in the blocky world of the game.

3) BSL shaders

The BSL shader pack is a vibrant and warm pack that showcases tons of customization options, along with post-processing effects like motion blur, TAA, and particle lighting. The shader’s water physics and lighting are some the best features it has to offer to Minecraft players.

2) SEUS Renewed shaders

Sonic Ether’s Unbelievable Shaders, commonly referred to as SEUS, has a few different versions. SEUS renewed is among its most popular versions. It brings unmatched realism to the game’s otherwise pixelated and blocky world. One of the best features of this shader is the effect it creates when raindrops touch a surface. Two other notable effects offered by this shader are its dynamic and smooth lighting.

1) Sildurs Vibrant Shaders

Sildurs is one of the most popular shaders in Minecraft. It has a ton of different versions that cater to players with different types of gaming systems. From a 'Lite' profile that can run on most systems to a 'Extreme Volumetric' profile that unlocks the full potential of the shader, Sildurs has made itself well-known for being highly efficient.

Sildurs brings a massive overhaul to the game’s lighting, with some of the best volumetric lighting. Additionally, its bloom, motion blur, and reflection effects are a joy to look at for players.

Shaders are a part of modded Minecraft. These programs transform the game into a masterpiece of visual fidelity, with features like photorealistic lighting, post-processing effects, and realistic in-game physics that completely changing how the game is viewed, felt, and played.

Edited by Mayank Shete