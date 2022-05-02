10 best Minecraft mods for optimization

Minecraft is a game that can be played on various machines, but sometimes players should optimize their hardware for the game to achieve peak FPS.

Although it can work just fine for Minecraft players to simply alter their in-game settings to improve performance, there are also many mods made by the community that can do so even further. Most of these mods delve into the game's code or hidden settings to increase framerates or manipulate how blocks and textures load (or even alter the textures themselves) to render them easier.

For players looking for a little help in increasing their frames per second, there are a few popular mods to take into account.

Great Minecraft mods worth downloading for optimization

10) Fade In Chunks

Fade In Chunks adds a Bedrock Edition-style fade to chunk loading in Java Edition (Image via Johni0702/Youtube)

Chunk loading is a core process in Minecraft. This is how the game world procedurally appears to players without loading in the entire world at once. However, chunk loading in Java Edition can be a little jarring due to how Java's runtimes cause chunks to appear. In contrast, the game softly fades in chunks as they load in Bedrock Edition.

This mod simply takes the Bedrock method and applies it to Java Edition, allowing chunks to load in more pleasantly than suddenly popping on the screen as players move. It's a small mod implementation, but it's quite pleasing and should cause zero performance hit.

9) OldJavaWarning

OldJavaWarning ensures players aren't met with crashes or other performance issues based on an outdated Java Version (Image via DarkhaxDev/CurseForge)

For Minecraft: Java Edition players, Java runs everything in the game. Due to this, outdated versions of the program can cause problems for players, including crashes to the desktop and framerate slowdowns. Fortunately, OldJavaWarning has a solution.

As the game loads, OldJavaWarning will inform players if they're running the game on an old version of Java. This way, players can head over to Oracle's site and update to the newest build of Java without running into any frustrating performance issues in-game.

8) TimeOutOut

Alter the time it takes to disconnect a player with this mod (Image via Mojang)

Though it isn't a performance mod for Minecraft per se, TimeOutOut by Megastary can be crucial for server administrators. One of the more frustrating experiences of online play can be from inactivity, causing players to be kicked from a server to save bandwidth.

This mod allows administrators to change how long it takes before the Minecraft server in question kicks players. It allows players to AFK farm in peace or see to other programs they have open without worrying about losing their connection to the server they're playing on. This saves plenty of time and inconveniences.

7) WYML (Why You Make Lag?)

WYML improves server latency by implementing simple adjustments (Image via Official_CreeperHost)

Another Minecraft server improvement mod, WYML, utilizes simple and effective tweaks to cut down on factors that cause latency issues or "lag" during a server's operation. It doesn't claim to fix all lag issues, but this mod can be great for stability for server administrators.

Using methods such as pausing certain spawns, capping mobs to a certain number per chunk, and customizing despawn parameters, WYML allows servers to tweak entities in-game to avoid a massive number of server interactions at one time. This can lead to improved connectivity on a server without needing to upgrade the server itself.

6) Entity Culling

Entity Culling completes the rendering steps that Minecraft already implements (Image via tr9zw/CurseForge)

In Minecraft, the game renders objects and entities that are in front of players while avoiding rendering anything that exists behind them. However, the game can still render entities in front of players even if they are obscured behind walls or other structures.

This mod utilizes async path-tracing to prevent mobs and other entities from being rendered until they are directly in players' view. With this mod, players' processors and graphics cards can lighten the load somewhat, leading to improvements in the game's framerate.

5) Surge

Surge should provide performance increases as well as bugfixes (Image via DarkhaxDev/Curseforge)

An open-source Minecraft mod focused on improving load times and performance, Surge can simply be added to players' list of mods and will carry out its work behind the scenes while the game runs. This is especially true if players are utilizing Forge, as the mod loader can also be tweaked by Surge to load the game and any additional mods up quickly.

It should create a noticeable improvement to CPU load in particular and implement bug fixes, including removing the maximum character limit for renaming items in an anvil. This isn't a cure-all, but it's a beneficial mod and doesn't take any effort to activate or configure.

4) Cull Leaves

Cull Leaves cuts down on the depth of leaf blocks, which should improve rendering performance (Image via Motschen/CurseForge)

Minecraft players may not know this, but leaf blocks are considerably dense when it comes to their textures. There's a reason that when players change the in-game graphics quality, leaf blocks go from a transparent block of individual leaves to a more solid-looking block.

With the mod Cull Leaves, only the outermost leaves will render for leaf blocks, allowing players to keep their graphics settings and boost FPS. This may make tree leaves look a little more hollow than they normally do, but rendering leaf blocks can really tax certain machines while running Minecraft, and this mod should help sufficiently in that regard.

3) Resolution Control+

This mod allows players to run Minecraft at a lower resolution from their native monitor size (Image via UltimateBoomer/CurseForge)

For the most part, Minecraft's in-game resolution and the size of the UI are connected. However, thanks to Resolution Control+, players can upscale or descale the in-game visuals and UI independently.

Why does this matter for performance boosts? This mod allows players to lower their in-game resolution while applying a filter to avoid the graphics from becoming blurry or over-pixelated. All the while, players can keep their UI the same size as they prefer. This provides a significant amount of control over the way the game renders, and the framerate increases with the informed use of downscaling.

2) Phosphor

Phosphor improves the way that light loads into the world (Image via JellySquid/CurseForge)

The modder JellySquid is a very committed creator hoping to make Minecraft improve in performance, and Phosphor is one of their better-known mods. Players won't notice any visual changes from Phosphor as the mod does all of its optimizations within Minecraft's code.

The mod alters how the game's engine works with respect to lighting and how it loads into active chunks. This will also speed up the loading of lighting but also provide an improvement to framerates with no effort on players' behalf. Simply add the mod and forget about it. It's doing the work it needs to while players enjoy the game.

1) Sodium

Sodium completely replaces Minecraft's rendering engine and improves framerates significantly (Image via JellySquid/CurseForge)

Likely JellySquid's biggest triumph in the modding community, Sodium is a top-to-bottom replacement for Minecraft's graphics engine. The game's graphics engine works very well, but Sodium changes everything. It can reduce CPU overhead by approximately 90%, freeing up RAM for other tasks. Sodium changes how chunks and lighting render, which players will never see but improves performance remarkably.

This mod even allows lower-end machines to max out the rendering distance in-game within reason, which is an incredible feat on its own. If you haven't tried Sodium for performance improvements, you owe yourself a try.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

