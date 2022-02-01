How to make Minecraft less laggy (2022)

One of the great things about Minecraft is that the game is pretty lightweight. This is indicated by the fact that the game is made up of low-resolution blocks and pixels, compared to many of the visually stunning games today that make virtual realism their primary focus.

The vanilla version of the game can run on almost any type of PC, not to mention the various other platforms that can accommodate it. In-game stuttering and lag are major sources of annoyance for any gamer. Since Minecraft is a game played by an unusually large number of players, issues like this can adversely affect both the player base and the developers.

Fortunately, players can find a ton of solutions to help remove or minimize lag and stutter from the game.

Minecraft in 2022: Eliminating lagging and stuttering

Note: The solutions given below serve multiple purposes. They can remove lagging as well as potentially give the player a significant FPS boost. Additionally, the guide is made with vanilla Minecraft in mind, without the use of shaders.

1) Download Optifine

Optifine is a famous mod (Image via Pelegit)

Optifine is one of the most well-known performance mods for the game. It serves as the parent mod for a huge chunk of other mods, resource packs, and texture packs.

Additionally, players can allocate a greater amount of ram to Optifine installation and avoid crashes and errors like the "Minecraft Has Run Out of Memory" error. However, the biggest and most important change it brings to the game is shader support.

Players can entirely change the look of their game with shaders installed, most of which bring massive changes to the game’s lighting, along with other effects like post-processing, anti-aliasing, dynamic lighting, and world curvature. However, many shaders may induce frame drops and stutters within the game, so turning them off while following this guide can be prudent.

To know more about Optifine and how to install it, click here.

2) Tweaking video settings

Minecraft's settings (Image via Mojang)

While many players have powerful gaming systems, others possess low-end PCs that can have trouble running the game at higher video settings. Given below are some ideal settings for smooth gameplay and a boost in FPS:

Graphics: Fast

Smooth Lighting: off

GUI Scale: 3

Dynamic lights: off

Shaders: off

Render and Simulation Distance: Between 2 and 8 chunks for low end devices. Can help massively with lagging and low FPS.

Max Framerate: Players can limit framerate to an ideal number that they know their PC can keep up with. Capping frame rate provides a smoother and less laggy experience.

Biome Blend (under “Details)”: 5 x 5 or lower.

Under Performance

Render Regions, Fast Render, Smooth FPS, Smooth world, Smart Animations, Fast Math, Lazy Chunk Loading, and Dynamic updates should be turned ON.

Chunk updates: 1

Chunk Builder: Threaded

Under Other

The “Autosave” setting decides when the game is automatically saved. The moments in the game when that happens can cause a stutter or lag spike. Turning this up can reduce the number of autosaves and therefore the number of lag spikes.

Minecraft is a game that was made for children. The blocky world and appearance of mobs confirm this. However, over the years, people of all ages have taken a liking to the game. Today, Minecraft tops the list of the best-selling video games of all, beating out Grand Theft Auto 5 and Tetris by a significant amount.

While the aforementioned tweaks can significantly reduce lag and increase FPS, they do limit how good the game looks or disable some features like animation, smooth lighting, and more. Additionally, Minecraft 1.18’s massive changes to the game have made it one of the laggiest versions of the game.

For a more detailed guide on how to optimize the game, players can click here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi