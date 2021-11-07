5 best Minecraft mods for improving vanilla features

Nowadays, Minecraft has the option to accompany its base or “vanilla” version with shaders and resource packs, which make the game look realistic and add features like screen space reflections, motion blur, and anti-aliasing.

Mods are one of the foremost add-ons to Minecraft, which literally “modify” the game and add new features, mobs, or mechanics. However, many players, especially Minecraft veterans, still prefer the vanilla version of Minecraft. Listed below are a few mods that improve upon some vanilla features in Minecraft.

Top 5 mods that improve vanilla Minecraft's features

5) Double Slabs

The Double slabs mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod is a simple and convenient mod for Minecraft. It brings some much-needed improvements to slabs in the game. Using this mod, players can place and remove individual slabs without them fusing together to make an entire block. Additionally, players can place different types of slabs on each other.

4) Better Foliage

A glimpse of the Better Foliage mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod makes every bit of foliage in the game look better. Grass looks more realistic, leaves are dense and thick, and Minecraft’s forests, in general, feel more like real forests. The mod focuses on improving the quality and distribution of vegetation across Minecraft’s expansive maps. This mod is perfect for players who want to improve certain aspects of the game without changing the vanilla look and feel of the game.

3) Appleskin

A screenshot from the Appleskin mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod makes the player’s hunger bar more detailed and informational. Applying this mod changes the hunger bar to display features like what amount of each individual food item is needed to completely fill the hunger bar. It also tells players how nourishing the food item in their hand is.

2) Charm

The Charm mod (Image via The Gamer Hobbit on YouTube)

This mod is similar to the "Quark'' mod and acts as an add-on to vanilla Minecraft. It adds some additional textures of wolves to the game as well. It also adds new types of villages and a block that can teleport the player to its location if the player eats a chorus fruit.

This mod is perfect for players fond of vanilla Minecraft, as it does not change too much in the game and instead, adds new varieties of some beloved aspects of the game.

1) Optifine

Optifine is by far one of the most popular mods for Minecraft. It serves as the parent mod for many other spinoff shader packs and resource packs. It also adds some interesting and convenient features to the game. For example, players gain the ability to zoom in to clearly examine objects that are at a distance.

Optifine brings small tweaks that can prove to be incredibly useful to players familiar with vanilla Minecraft.

