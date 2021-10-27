5 best Minecraft mods for apocalypse settings

Minecraft mods are vastly popular, allowing players to easily modify the game to deliver a fresh experience. With thousands of Minecraft mods available for players to download, there's mods for pretty much anything players can imagine.

One particularly popular style of Minecraft mod is that of the apocalypse. In these mods, players get a taste of the end-times and typically must fight for their survival inside a decaying environment with not much left to offer.

Those interested in apocalypse themed Minecraft mods can check out 5 of the best highlighted in the list below. Every mod listed is completely free to download and use.

5 apocalypse style mods that bring the end of the world to Minecraft

#5 Solar Apocalypse

As its name may suggest, the Solar Apocalypse mod is built around a solar apocalypse scenario in which the sun is no longer able to support life on earth.

After installing this mod, players will not notice much happening in the first couple of days, with everything seeming normal. After a couple of days, however, things take an eerie turn, with all the water eventually drying up and mobs and players burning when exposed to daylight.

#4 Decimation - Zombie Apocalypse

Fans of Minecraft horror may enjoy this realistic open-world zombie apocalypse mod. It features a huge map to explore, with new items, quests, and loot scattered throughout.

Those brave enough to try this mod will find themselves first spawning inside a hellish landscape with survival as the only objective. Furthermore, this mod supports and encourages multiplayer play, meaning players can survive in unison with friends.

#3 Apocalypse Rebooted

Although this mod is still in beta, it shines as one of the best apocalyptic style Minecraft mods currently available.

Although this mod is still in beta, it shines as one of the best apocalyptic style Minecraft mods currently available.

Staying true to its apocalyptic nature, the difficulty of this mod is unforgiving to put it lightly, with many suggesting it may be one of the hardest Minecraft mods in existence.

Featuring new mobs, new mechanics, new weather, and even a progressive difficulty system, this mod will challenge even the most adept Minecrafters out there.

#2 The Apocalypse Lucky Block V3

This mod adds new apocalypse themed lucky blocks into the game (Image via Minecraft Forum)

With a captivating story behind it, the apocalypse lucky block mod is perfect for any fan of the popular Minecraft Lucky Blocks gamemode.

In this mod, players find themselves trapped between two warring factions that have been split between two different paths of ideology. More specifically, players will have to make a decision to bow down to the invading oppressors, or join the resistance as freedom fighters, pledging their loyalty for the hope of a better tomorrow.

#1 Apocalypse Dimension

Those brave enough to enter the apocalypse dimension will be tested (Image via Minecraft ModPacks)

In terms of content, few other apocalypse style mods can hold their own against Apocalypse Dimension.

This expansive mod adds a plethora of new features to the game including a completely new dimension called the "Apocalypse Dimension." This dimension is incredibly hostile and will punish anyone who dares take it lightly.

In terms of new content added by this mod, players can expect to encounter new mobs, blocks, armor, weapons, food, and much more throughout their adventure.

