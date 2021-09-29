Top 5 most difficult Minecraft mods (2021)

For an experienced Minecraft player, the vanilla game may no longer present a challenge. After completing the game on hardcore multiple times, veteran players may find themselves wanting an even more significant challenge.

A popular way of adding difficulty is by modifying the base game via installing one of the many community-made mods for Minecraft. Each of these mods makes different changes to the vanilla game.

Many mods are dedicated to making the vanilla game much harder. They add new mobs, bosses, and environmental changes. This article dives into the five most difficult mods for Minecraft.

These Minecraft mods will challenge players of all levels

5) Rogue-Like Dungeons

Dungeons in Minecraft can be a rather underwhelming experience for many players. Suffice to say, a small underground room with a single spawner is not much of a challenge for any experienced Minecrafter.

Rogue-Like Dungeons is a brilliant mod that sets out to revamp the entire dungeon experience for players. This is achieved by adding a vast series of different dungeons to the game with epic new structures, bosses, and booby-traps.

4) Infernal Mobs

The Infernal Mobs mod changes Minecraft mob spawning properties such that newly spawned mobs now have the chance to spawn as a special mob with unique properties. These special mobs will make it significantly harder for players to kill them while retaining their special abilities.

When one of these special mobs spawns, players will notice a customized "boss bar," which will show the name and detail attributes of the newly spawned mob.

Those brave enough to slay any special mobs will be handsomely rewarded with boosted XP and sometimes even special gear.

3) Lycanites Mobs

Boasting over nine million downloads, Lycanites Mobs is a highly popular mod that adds over 20 mobs and three tough bosses to Minecraft.

Widely regarded as one of the most complex mods, this mod is no joke and shouldn't be considered by novice Minecrafters. The final boss of this mod poses notorious difficulty even for the most experienced players. Players who underestimate this mod may find themselves brutally punished.

2) Twilight Forest

Twilight Forest is one of the most popular Minecraft mods ever created, clocking in with an eye-watering 52 million downloads. Its primary function is to add an entirely new dimension to Minecraft, filled to the brim with various unique biomes.

Each of these biomes presents its own set of mobs and bosses. They are much more complex than anything one might come across in vanilla Minecraft.

1) Ice and Fire Dragons

As its name suggests, Ice and Fire Dragons sets out to add many different types of dragons to Minecraft. These dragons are known to spawn randomly and can wreak havoc onto new worlds.

Commonly found over villages, dragons will demolish any new players they catch sight of. Those brave enough to try out this complicated mod should wane clear of hostile dragons if they find themselves equipped with anything less than their most powerful gear.

