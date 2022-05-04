How to get and use BSL shaders for Minecraft 1.18

BSL shaders are one of the best graphics mods for Minecraft 1.18. Even with loads of shaders to choose from, BSL has established itself amongst the top graphics mods for the popular sandbox title.

When new players first enter the game, they might be underwhelmed by the blocky and dated graphics and might need something more to get immersed. This is where shaders come into play.

Shaders are essentially graphical mods that include changes to lighting, shadows, entity movements, a complete sky texture overhaul, water graphics changes with reflections, and much more.

Most of these tweaks are offered by the BSL shaders in the light package, which will not affect the user's PC's performance. It is only available for Java Edition, making downloading and installing it a little tricky for new players.

Steps to get and install BSL shaders for Minecraft 1.18

1) Updated Java version and Minecraft launcher

First, players must make sure that their computer has the updated Java 1.17 or 1.18 version. This will allow them to properly install Optifine and, eventually, the shader. Secondly, they must also have an updated game launcher and run Minecraft 1.18 at least once prior to installation.

2) Downloading and installing Optifine

Optifine download page (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since these shaders are custom mods that are not from Mojang, players will need an application called Optifine to convert the vanilla version into a modded version. From here, players can easily tweak even more graphical and performance settings.

Players can simply head to the Optifine website to download the latest version of the mod that is compatible with Minecraft 1.18. The downloaded file will be in a '.jar' format.

3) Downloading and Installing BSL shaders

BSL download page (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once players have installed Optifine, they can go to bitslablab.com/bslshaders to download the shaders from their official website. Once the .zip file is downloaded, players must simply open the Minecraft launcher, look for the latest Minecraft 1.18 Optifine version, and open the game.

Copy-paste the shader to Shaderpacks folder (Image via Minecraft)

In the game, players must head to the video settings tab, where they will find the shaders option. From there, they must select the 'shaders folder,' which will open a file explorer window where shaderpacks for the game are usually stored.

This folder will be empty, and players must paste the downloaded BSL shaders .zip file here. Remember that the zip folder should not be extracted and should be pasted into the 'shaderpacks' folder as is.

Players can now select the shaders from the in-game shaders menu. It might take some time to load, but when players enter the game, they will be blown away by the beautiful effects offered by the mod.

Edited by Danyal Arabi