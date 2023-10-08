Minecraft rarest axolotl guide 

Minecraft axolotl is a unique mob that was introduced at Minecraft Live 2020. These are tiny creatures closely resembling the critically endangered species of Salamander. They are passive beings residing in the Lush Caves biome and live off other aquatic mobs. Players can find them spawning underwater, especially near a clay block with a distance of five blocks under the spawning space.

They come in many colors and are classified according to rarity. This article will discuss the rarest axolotl and how to breed them.

Everything to know about Minecraft's rarest axolotl

What is the rarest axolotl in Minecraft?

Blue Axolotl is the rarest variant (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls can be found in five colors, specifying their type and rarity: Gold, Cyan, Pink (leucistic), Brown (wild), and Blue. Blue Axolotls are the rarest among these, with a spawn rate of one in 1200. This corresponds to the number of salamanders that exist in real life.

How to get the rarest axolotl in Minecraft

As mentioned previously, Blue Axolotls are the rarest species in Minecraft. They cannot be found in the wild, so the only way to obtain them is by breeding the other axolotls. An offspring usually gets one of their parents' colors at birth. However, there is a minimal chance that they could be born blue.

Although an axolotl is not tamable, it can be kept as a pet. All you need is a bucket to create an axolotl army. You can catch these creatures by simply putting them in the bucket. After that, release them around your home to establish a little axolotl ecosystem. Create an aquatic area where you can keep and breed them.

Keeping axolotls locked in captivity can be challenging since they are pretty agile. It is advisable to also use a bucket of tropical fish to entice them to the desired area.

How to spawn the rarest axolotl in Minecraft

The only way to spawn the blue-colored axolotl is by breeding other variants. A bucket of tropical fish can be used to lead and breed adult axolotls. A young mob will spawn after breeding, producing one to seven XP points.

Once mated, the parents cannot be bred again for one minute in Bedrock Edition and five in Java Edition. The blue-colored variant has a one in 1200 chance of spawning from the parents. Otherwise, they will inherit the color of one of the parents, which is randomized.

The offspring's growth rate can be increased by feeding them buckets of Tropical Fish. This will boost the number of axolotls, further improving the chances of producing the blue-colored variants. Every Tropical Fish bucket usage reduces the baby axolotls' growing time by 10%.

Behavior

Axolotls will only attack aquatic mobs, except frogs, dolphins, turtles, and other variants. They are passive creatures who only chase after hostile mobs. However, they can attack non-hostile ones if they are in the vicinity.

The axolotls' unique attribute is that they can "Play Dead" during combat. This occurs when their health has dipped below a certain level. As a consequence, the attacking mob will lower its guard while the axolotl slowly recovers and gets back into the fight.

Drops

What does an axolotl drop? (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls have no significant drops upon death except a few XP orbs. This is indicative that they are much better companions when alive and do not provide many reasons to be killed.

The critically endangered status in the real-life counterparts is showcased in Minecraft, as the game promotes more breeding of these beautiful animals, especially to obtain the rare variants.

Axolotls are unique and marvelous creatures in Minecraft and an asset to everyone who keeps them close. The process of obtaining the rare blue-colored variant may seem tedious, but it is equally rewarding.