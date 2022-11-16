What are Axolotls used for in Minecraft?

Axolotls were added to Minecraft in the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update back in 2021. They were instantly adored by the playerbase and became the favorite mob of many.

Axolotls are small passive mobs that can be found exclusively in Lush Cave biomes that generate under the ground. Prior to the 1.18 update, they were more common and were found in several other biomes where water bodies were present. Axolotls are not the easiest mob to find in Minecraft, but once players have them, they are great assets.

Axolotls in Minecraft can be kept as a pet or used to fight hostile aquatic mobs

As a pet

Axolotls are the cutest pets in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Most players would love to have the adorable Axolotl as a pet. Even though they cannot be tamed in any way, players can take Axolotls around with them. These mobs can be scooped up in a water bucket and taken anywhere. Once the contents of the bucket are emptied, the mob comes out of it as well.

Apart from taking the mob in a bucket, players can feed Axolotls buckets of tropical fish in order to breed them. Axolotls will also follow players who have a bucket of tropical fish in their hands.

They can attack other passive aquatic mobs in the game (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players can keep Axolotls in a custom-made aquarium or in a water body close to their base. However, Axolotls have a tendency to attack all other passive mobs apart from frogs, turtles, and dolphins. So players must keep this in mind when placing them in an aquarium with other fish.

As an ally in fighting hostile aquatic mobs

Axolotls attack hostile aquatic mobs and even help players with useful status effects in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

During a fight with hostile aquatic mobs, Axolotls will show their true potential. Although they cannot be tamed or befriended, they will help players fight off Guardians, Elder Guardians, and Drowned.

Not only do Axolotls deal two health points (one heart) worth of damage to these hostile mobs, but they also help players with status effects. If someone attacks the same hostile mob that the Axolotls are fighting, each Axolotl will give a five-second Regeneration 1 status effect to the player and even remove the mining fatigue effect.

The mob playing dead and regaining health after getting hurt in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Hence, they are brilliant allies during fights with hostile aquatic mobs. When Axolotls fight hostile mobs and get hit, they cleverly play dead so that the hostile mob doesn't kill them. They will play dead for about 10 seconds before regaining their health and jumping back into the fight. This usually happens when their health is less than 50%.

During the cooldown period, these mobs regain about four health points (two hearts) before fighting again. If players bring an army of Axolotls to conquer an Ocean Monument or defeat a bunch of Drowned, they will have an easy time doing so since the army of Axolotls will obliterate enemies for them.

