How to find lush caves in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Lush Caves Biome in Minecraft 1.19 update is still one of the most beautiful regions in the entire game. Cave biomes were first released in the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update.

This included Dripstone Cave and Lush Cave biomes. After the generation of the world has drastically changed, these can be found anywhere under the ground. However, there is a trick to quickly finding the magical biome.

It is a biome that contains all kinds of underground vegetation. The area is beautiful to witness, from glowberries hanging from the cave ceiling to azalea bushes and moss blocks growing on the ground.

Small puddles of water will have Axolotls swimming in them, and lots of clay blocks will also generate here. It is a gorgeous biome to explore and live in since less hostile mobs spawn here.

Locating Lush Caves biome in Minecraft 1.19 update

Look for Azalea tree on surface

An Azalea tree generated on the surface (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Finding this cave biome can be pretty tricky since players will have to dig deep and keep exploring the dark and dingy caves for it.

Constantly fighting hostile mobs and mining can be exhausting. Hence, Mojang added a feature through which the biome can be found much more easily.

Users can determine the location of the lush caves from the surface by finding Azalea trees. This is a special oak tree that will have flowering azalea leaf blocks.

It will have a different shade of green and will have small pink flowers on it. A lush cave biome will always generate underneath this tree.

Hence, if players find this tree, they must strategically dig down and follow the rooted dirt block that will lead them into the biome.

Explore under high humidity biomes

Lush caves will have higher chance of generating under other biomes with higher humidity (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Apart from finding the Azalea tree, users must also know that this biome needs lots of humidity in the air to generate. Since each chunk has a set amount of humidity depending on the surface biome, they will be able to find lush caves underneath biomes like jungles, dark forests, wooded badlands, and old-growth taiga.

Similarly, lush caves will not generate under biomes with low humidity like plains, savanna, and normal forests. This will significantly narrow down where players should search for the biome.

Explore huge caves

Gamers will be able to spot lush cave biomes in huge caves with the help of glowberry vines (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Other than these specifics, players must head down to the deep caves and start exploring the areas. The biome can also merge with different naturally generated structures like mineshafts, dungeons, strongholds, and amethyst geodes.

Users will be able to spot the biome with the light emitting from glowberry vines as well.

