How to find the deep dark biome in Minecraft 1.18

Minecraft consists of different biomes that players can explore in the game. These can range from grass biomes to jungles and deserts. But there is also a dark biome where the Warden looms.

This is the deep dark biome in Minecraft, which will be officially added to the Wild update later this year. However, players can explore it now in the experimental mode.

How players can find the deep dark biome in Minecraft 1.18

Players seeking to locate the Warden and explore the deep dark can do so by enabling the Wild Update when they create a world. Players can navigate to the World Settings tab by scrolling down the page.

Once this is activated in the player's world, they will locate deep dark biomes and experience all the different sculk blocks added to the world.

Finding the deep dark biome in Minecraft

Players can find a deep dark biome in deep dark places underground. However, finding this can prove to be difficult. First, players will want to ensure that they are digging down below Y level 0. This is because the deep dark biome can only spawn below this level, so players cannot locate it higher than that.

Players can track the deep dark biome through cave systems

Players can find a deep dark biome when exploring caves. They will want to locate caves out in the world that will extend below Y level 0. This will give them a greater chance of locating the deep dark biome.

They could also mine in different areas, hoping to locate the deep dark, but stumbling on one from a cave system seems to be more reliable.

Players can also locate the deep dark using console commands

Players who do not want to manually locate the nearest deep dark biome can type in commands to locate it. To do this, players will want to type the following text into the chat window:

/locatebiome minecraft:deep_dark

Once players type this into the chat block, they will see the nearest location of the deep dark biome. Players will be able to either teleport themselves to it, or can walk there themselves.

Players can now explore all the deep dark has to offer

Once players have located the deep dark, they can get in there and explore all that it offers in the game. Players can have fun avoiding (or finding) the warden and seeing what they can discover inside of this exciting new biome.

