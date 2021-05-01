5 best Minecraft seeds for grasslands

Minecraft seeds are codes that players can input to generate a world to their liking. They can create different world types with various biomes, structures, and even the loot will be different.

Each seed is different from the other, and each has its unique orientation. Players can randomly make up a seed or search seeds to find what they are looking for.

They should be careful when entering seeds if they have a specific one in mind. Even one number or letter that is off will change how the seed generates, so players should be cautious about entering the correct code.

Players can generate seeds for different types of reasons. Some enter seeds to generate flatlands, grasslands, worlds with increased Netherite, etc. Other seeds are even perfect for building in the game.

Grasslands was one of the first biomes added to the game. These biomes are suitable for plain villages, and they are pretty empty, so this makes them ideal for building in Minecraft!

This article will inform players about five of the best seeds for grasslands in Minecraft!

Five good grassland seeds for Minecraft

#1 - Plain Seed

Players can find a wooded mountain biome in this seed (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Advertisement

This seed spawns players at the tip of a plains biome. They will notice that a river is running right through the biome, and users can travel around to find other villages and ravines within the world.

A bit further north, players will find an Extreme Hills biome, where they can discover emeralds (a scarce ore in Minecraft). They can find a wooded mountain biome in this seed as well.

Seed Code: 4287

#2 - Horses and Villages

Players will find a swamp biome nearby (Image via Minecraftvillageseeds)

This seed will spawn players inside of a plain biome right inside of a village. Off spawn, they will find at least three horses nearby. Since players spawn inside a village, there is a chance for a saddle to be located inside a chest.

Another cool thing about this seed is that players will find a swamp biome nearby, where slimes will spawn during the night.

Seed Code: 8274

#3 - Desert & Plains

Advertisement

Players will be led to a big desert temple (Image via Reddit)

In this seed, players will spawn on the border of a grasslands biome and a desert biome. They will find lots of wildlife, such as donkeys, chickens, horses, pigs, and cows.

Players will also find a river nearby where they can fish for salmon. This river will lead to a big desert temple where they can find a lot of valuable items.

Seed Code: 2918

#4 - Witch Hut

Find a Witch Hut in a swamp in this Minecraft seed (Image via Reddit)

Players who enter this seed will spawn inside a plains biome with a bordering swamp biome on the right side. They can either go to the left to explore the plains biome or head into the swamp.

In this swamp, players can find a Witch Hut not too far away from the entrance of the biome. They will also find slimes in this village during the night.

Seed Code: 364

#5 - Mesa Plain

Advertisement

This biome is pretty rare to find (Image via Minecraft Forum)

In this seed, players will spawn inside of beautiful plain biome that is right next to a mesa biome.

This biome is pretty rare to find, and sometimes it doesn't even generate inside the seed.

Seed Code: 5558

Note: This article reflects the author's views.