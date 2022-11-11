How to boost FPS and reduce lag in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft's graphics look extremely dated due to the pixellated and blocky look of the game. However, the game requires a lot of power to run when several world chunks are loaded. Due to the near-endless map of the game, it can even put pressure on a beefy device.

Luckily, the highly active Minecraft community has come up with loads of ways to boost FPS and reduce lag. Since the game is quite old, these methods are tried and tested by millions. If your game is running slow or freezing for a few seconds before loading the world, these tips and tricks will greatly improve the overall gameplay.

Boost FPS and reduce lag in Minecraft with these methods (2022)

Java Edition

In Java Edition, there are several ways to increase the overall smoothness of the game. The old version has a lot more flexibility when it comes to tweaking core settings.

Tweak video settings

Tweak the video settings to gain initial FPS boost in the game (Image via Mojang)

One of the basic ways to squeeze more FPS and smoothness out of the game is by tweaking the video settings. You can simply head over to these settings in the pause menu and reduce certain graphics settings that may take a toll on your device.

Settings like render distance, smooth lighting, general graphics, etc. can greatly affect the FPS of the game. It is recommended to reduce or turn them off.

Install OptiFine or Sodium

Both the performance mods are excellent for Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Some mods are extremely useful to increase FPS and improve the overall smoothness. Two of the best performance mods are OptiFine and Sodium. Both of them change how the chunks renderer and other game engines work, drastically bumping up the frames. They also give you many additional video settings to play around with to reduce stuttering even more.

Increase RAM consumption

Do not change anything but the numeric value to increase RAM for Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

In Java Edition, you can even alter the RAM consumption of each and every game version. This can be done by going to the 'Installations' tab in the official launcher. Here, you can edit any game version and click on the 'Advanced' menu. Finally, change the numeric value in the code '-Xmx4G'. This number will determine how much RAM the game will occupy.

This is arguably the best way to increase FPS in Java Edition. However, you must make this tweak at your own risk since tinkering with the game's code can have some negative consequences.

Bedrock Edition

Turn off all the graphic-intensive settings in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Sadly, Bedrock Edition does not offer special mods or coding tweaks to increase FPS. The only way to improve the gameplay is by tweaking the in-game video settings. You can decrease the render distance and turn off graphic-intensive settings.

Apart from all the game-related tweaks, make sure that you don't have any other heavy applications open and nothing is downloading in the background.

