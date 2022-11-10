Minecraft players share their thoughts on new Vex design

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft snapshot in which they completely changed Vex's appearance. This sparked several debates around the game's community as the pesky hostile mob looked similar to Allays, recently added in the 1.19 update. Thousands of players flocked to social media platforms, including Reddit, to share their thoughts.

A Redditor by the name of 'u/GamezPlays' posted a picture of the new Vex design after the snapshot went live. They asked other members of the Minecraft Reddit page for their thoughts on re-texturing the hostile mob. The original poster also mentioned how the Vex looked quite similar to Allays.

When the cute blue mob was announced as the mob vote winner, Mojang explained how it could be found in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions. Several players instantly connected the Vexes and Allays, tying them into fascinating fan-made lore. This change in Vex's appearance cemented the fact that the community's speculations were accurate.

Minecraft Redditors react to Vex's new appearance in the latest snapshot

Loads of Minecraft fans speculated on how Illagers trapped Allays and converted them into Vexes. This connection looked extremely obvious, and the community went with the lore even though they didn't look the same.

Finally, Mojang revealed the speculation to be correct as they changed the texture of the hostile mobs to fit the Allays. Though there is a high chance that the developers already had this on their minds while making the Allay, they kept it under the rug for a while as they wanted the playerbase to create lore on their own.

Several users commented on the connection and appreciated the Swedish-based game company for this welcome change. Mojang has always listened to their fanbase and their lore speculations.

Some Redditors also discussed how Vex's hitbox would change after the redesign. The irritating hostile mobs are famous for being difficult to hit due to their small hitbox. Luckily, Mojang mentioned in the snapshot's changelog that the entity's hitbox would not shrink. Many were relieved after seeing this, considering how difficult it is to fight them in the Woodland Mansion.

Of course, changes like these will have a polarizing effect on the entire community. Some didn't like the redesign, while others loved it. Vex is a relatively old mob with the same menacing look and smile for quite some time now. Even though this new design brings the entity closer to Allay, some people are not huge fans of the change.

The post has received a lot of attention since it sparked a debate on the trending topic. It was posted just a few minutes after the Minecraft snapshot went live on the official launcher. Within a full day, the post sits at over eight thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. It is still attracting many Redditors as the mob's redesign is still fresh.

The new Minecraft snapshot also brought several other changes, like new blocks to the bamboo wood set and further refinement of the creative inventory.

