Minecraft Java snapshots are usually followed by Bedrock beta and preview releases. This week, Mojang has released snapshot 22w45a for Java Edition and beta/preview 1.19.50.24 for Bedrock Edition.

Java players received many changes and a few new features, whereas the Bedrock beta had nothing worth getting excited about. The most noteworthy change in the Bedrock beta 1.19.50.24 is Vex's new model and texture.

The old Vex model was similar to a miniature version of skeletons. However, the new model makes the mob look like an evil version of Allays. Without further ado, let us take a look at the patch notes for beta and preview 1.19.50.24.

What's new in Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.19.50.24

Mobs

Mojang rarely changes mob models and textures in Minecraft. Only a few mobs have ever received a major texture makeover. Vex might be the first mob to get a new model in Minecraft.

Updated Vex model and texture

The Vex retains a slightly larger hitbox to make it easier to fight

Other than Vex's model changes, beta/preview 1.19.50.24 has brought about various bug fixes.

Gameplay

Fixed a bug where players could get moved to the other side of a wall when close to a retracting Piston

Fixed Beehives not gaining honey when a Bee with nectar exits

Touch Controls

Made keyboard input consistent with other control modes when the player is flying and using touch controls. Now, double pressing the "Space" key can correctly disable flying in touch control mode

Fixed an issue that prevented items from being discarded in the extended Creative Mode inventory by dropping them on another item

Commands

Running '/execute align xyz entity' now produces a command error instead of crashing

Technical Updates

"input_ground_controlled" no longer implies increased auto step when controlled by the player. The "variable_max_auto_step" component can be used instead. To have consistency with previous versions, use "base_value": 1.0625 and "jump_prevented_value": 0.5625

These are all the changes and bug fixes in the Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview 1.19.50.24. Before updating to the latest beta or preview version, there are a few things one should know:

Beta versions are work-in-progress and can be unstable. Features shown in them may or may not be added in the final version.

Beta is available only for Android devices. Bedrock players interested in trying experimental features can download Minecraft preview for Xbox, Windows 10/11, and iOS devices.

Achievements do not work properly in beta and preview versions.

While taking part in beta and preview, players cannot access Realms.

Unlike snapshot 22w45a, beta/preview 1.19.50.24 did not add the two new bamboo blocks. Players can expect to see them in the upcoming beta/preview releases.

