Minecraft 1.19.3 snapshot 22w45a patch notes: New Bamboo blocks, Vex makeover, and more

Mojang has released a new snapshot for Minecraft Java Edition: 22w45a. It has tons of fresh features and, as usual, many bug fixes. In it, Mojang has finally added the seven default skins that were announced during Minecraft Live 2022.

Snapshot 22w45a also changes vex's texture in the game. The new appearance of the entities makes it clear that the evil spirits used to be Allays; players interested in Minecraft's lore will definitely like Vex's texture update. The developers have also brought Inventory UI changes for the Creative mode and more. Let's look at all the additions and changes in snapshot 22w45a.

Minecraft snapshot 22w45a patch notes are out

New features in 22w45a

Added new default skins for offline players.

Added Block of Bamboo and Stripped Block of Bamboo.

Block of Bamboo can be crafted from nine Bamboo and can be stripped like other wood logs.

Bamboo Planks crafted from Block of Bamboo yield only two planks compared to four for wood logs.

Changes in snapshot 22w45a

The Vex now has a new look.

The Wild update music has been tweaked to be slightly less loud.

When opening, Shulker Boxes will pop off blocks that are attached to opened faces (such as Torches).

Blocks that require support cannot be placed on these open faces while the Shulker Box is open.

"Teleport to Team Member" option in the spectator menu now only shows up for teams with viable target players.

Added Operator Items Tab option in the Controls menu, which is Off by default

Creative Inventory changes.

Vex

Changes to Vex model and textures.

The Vex retains a slightly oversized hitbox to make it easier to fight.

Operator-only items

Operator-only items now appear in a new Operator Utilities tab if you have both:

Operator Items Tab option in the Controls menu is set to ON.

The required operator permissions.

The tab is hidden if operator permissions are lost while inventory is open.

Now also includes Structure Blocks and all light levels of Light Blocks.

Creative Inventory changes

Added a Colored Blocks tab containing all blocks with 16 color variants.

Moved all colored blocks from Building Blocks tab to the Colored Blocks one instead to make the former less sizeable.

Consumables tab has been renamed to Food & Drinks tab to have a more straightforward name.

Crafting tab has been renamed to Ingredients tab since not all items are used in crafting.

Reordered Natural Blocks, Food & Drinks, Redstone Blocks, Ingredients.

Placed Lapis in the same order as ore blocks.

Moved Bottle o' Experience from the Tools & Utilities tab to the Ingredients tab next to enchanting books.

Added all axes to the Combat tab (they still remain in the Tools & Utilities tab as well).

Added all possible Suspicious Stews to the Consumables tab.

Added Pressure Plates and Buttons of each type to the Building Blocks tab.

Almost all lighting blocks are to the top of the Functional Blocks tab.

Added all three flight durations of Fireworks to Tools & Utilities tab, and the Combat tab next to Crossbow.

Added Eye of Ender next to End Portal Frame block in the Functional tab for better ease of use.

Tooltips for all items in Creative Menu outside single-category tabs will show categories where this item can be found. Previously this only happened on the search tab.

As usual, Minecraft snapshot 22w45a also features several bug fixes. Interested players can go through the official patch notes to check everything in the new release.

