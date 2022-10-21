5 best ways to improve FPS in Minecraft 1.19 (2022)

Despite being a blocky and pixelated game, Minecraft 1.19 can sometimes be a heavy game to run. This is partially because it has a near-endless world that players can keep generating as they explore. After a while, keeping all the loaded chunks in the device's memory and quickly retrieving them can be difficult on devices. This will cause stuttering and overall low FPS.

Luckily, Minecraft 1.19 offers loads of video settings that can be tweaked to get the most out of it. However, many other tricks are available to increase the FPS further. Entire mods and small companies have been made to solve this very problem.

Explore these tactics to improve FPS in Minecraft

5) Reduce FOV

Low FOV can help in improving FPS in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

This might not be the most useful trick, but it will surely help run the game more smoothly. Gamers playing the game on crazy FOVs force the device to load more of the world on the screen, hogging more resources and hampering the FPS.

Optimally, players must play the game at 70 or 60 FOV and should not exceed that limit to preserve FPS. However, this is not the best way to trick you since it can also hamper the gameplay experience.

4) Turn off all the graphic-intensive settings

Turn off all the graphics settings to squeeze more FPS out of Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.19 Java and Bedrock Edition have several video settings that players can play around with. However, if they are experiencing low FPS in the game, there is a high chance that it can be improved by turning off all these graphic-intensive video settings.

The only catch is that it will hamper the gameplay experience. Hence, this is only directed towards those with low-end devices who cannot play the game.

3) Reduce render distance

Higher render distance drastically affects the FPS (Image via Mojang)

As with every game, the render distance settings majorly affect the FPS. This is also the case in Minecraft 1.19, where a higher render distance will obliterate the FPS. Players must tweak this one of the main video settings to get the most out of the vanilla version.

Render distance determines how many chunks are loaded and visible to the player. Ideally, players will not need more than 15 chunks of render distance since they won't be able to see far-off chunks anyway. Even 10 chunks of render distance are good enough.

2) Increase RAM usage (Java Edition only)

The page where Minecraft Java Edition players can increase RAM usage (Image via Sportskeeda)

Those who have a good amount of RAM but are still experiencing stutters can increase the amount of RAM used in that particular game version. Head to the official launcher and then 'Installations.' Select any game version, click on 'Edit,' and open more options where they can increase the number in the command line 'Xmx2G'.

This number will determine how many gigabytes of RAM are being used by the game. Remember, this is a highly technical trick to perform. The full game version can get corrupted if the user does not enter a reasonable amount in the correct place. Hence, users must do it at their own risk.

1) User performance mods

OptiFine and Sodium mods are the best to increase FPS in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Sportskeeda)

For years, performance mods like OptiFine and Sodium have been the best to increase FPS in the game drastically. This not only gives players more video settings tweaks but ultimately optimizes the chunk rendering and several other game engines.

They help increase FPS for low-end PCs and have specific features like shader support to make the game more beautiful on higher-end PCs.

