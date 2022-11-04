How to get rarest axolotl in Minecraft 1.19

The axolotl was first introduced in Minecraft with the 1.17 update. It quickly became a fan-favorite entity, even though the aquatic mob doesn't drop anything when it is killed. There are five different kinds of axolotls:

Blue

Cyan

Leucistic (pink)

Gold

Brown

Of these, the blue one is the rarest. When crafters find an axolotl spawning naturally, the odds of it being blue are very slim. Here's how you can get it, though.

Minecraft axolotls: How to get ultra rare blue axolotl

To get a blue axolotl, you must first find at least two axolotls. If one of them happens to be blue, which is an incredible statistical rarity, then you don't have to do anything else. However, since that hardly ever happens, you will need to bring two buckets with you and collect one axolotl in each. These creatures spawn underwater in lush caves when there is a clay block less than five blocks below the space they spawn in.

According to Minecraft Wiki, blue axolotls are not just rare; they're nearly impossible to get:

"When breeding Axolotls, there is a 1⁄1200 (0.083%) chance of the offspring having the blue mutation, leaving 1199⁄1200 (99.917%) chance of matching one of the parents (including blue parents)."

Breeding is one way to get the rare axolotl, though. If one of the parents is blue, then there's a good chance the offspring will be, too; however, if that's not the case, then one may have to breed the creatures endlessly.

Feeding an axolotl a bucket of tropical fish will put it into love mode. When there's a second axolotl that has entered this state, both creatures will breed. Once the offspring is born, seven points of XP will drop as well as the baby, which will begin slowly growing up.

Connor6284  @connor62804 Finally, after 14 hours of breeding over a thousand axolotls I finally have my blue axolotl! This almost felt like I was doing a pokemon shiny hunt Finally, after 14 hours of breeding over a thousand axolotls I finally have my blue axolotl! This almost felt like I was doing a pokemon shiny hunt https://t.co/zP74aR8HH6

If the offspring is not blue, then you will need to try again. Unfortunately, there is a cooldown for this. In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, it is a single minute. In Java Edition, gamers must wait five minutes before breeding axolotls again.

Until the offspring is grown, it cannot be bred, so you will need to try again with the same or other adults. The combination of colors of Minecraft's axolotls has no bearing on whether or not the baby will spawn as blue.

A baby blue axolotl (Image via Mojang)

Ultimately, getting a blue axolotl in Minecraft 1.19 is almost impossible and will undoubtedly take a lot of trial and error. There is another option, though. This one requires the use of cheats and is often frowned upon, but it is a tried and tested method for obtaining the rarest type of axolotl.

The text command to spawn a blue axolotl is this: /summon minecraft:axolotl ~ ~ ~ {Variant:4}. Be sure to capitalize the "V" and don't put any spaces between "Variant," the colon, and the number. In Java Edition, you may have to enter "Type" instead of "Variant."

That is the only way to control which color the spawned axolotl is, so it's the least time-consuming method out there. However, getting the blue version of the mob in vanilla Survival without any help will require trial and error while breeding, which can take a long time.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes