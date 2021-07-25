How to get the rarest axolotl in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update was all about introducing many blocks and some cute mobs. Since part one featured neither caves nor mountain biomes, most players were excited about the new mobs.

Part one of the Caves and Cliffs update added three new mobs: glow squids, goats, and axolotl. Out of these three mobs, axolotls were the update's main attraction as they are the first amphibian mob in Minecraft.

Due to being an amphibian, axolotls can live on land as well as in water. However, they are well suited to aquatic life as they will die if kept out of water for more than five minutes. Axolotls are among the few mobs available in different varieties.

Rarest axolotl in Minecraft

Axolotls are available in five different colors. Unlike pandas, their colors have no relation with their behavior. The five different kinds of axolotl players can find in Minecraft are:

Leucistic (pink) Wild (brown) Gold (yellow) Cyan Blue

Blue axolotls are the rarest type of axolotl in Minecraft. Like other axolotls, they do not spawn naturally. The only way to obtain blue axolotl is by breeding two axolotls. There is a 0.083% (1/1200) chance of spawning blue axolotl when two axolotls are bred. Out of 1200 baby axolotls, one axolotl will have the color blue.

The real problem is obtaining blue axolotls. After obtaining two blue axolotls, players can breed them to get exotic blue axolotls. Breeding axolotls 1200 times to get a single blue axolotl is no joke.

Rare blue axolotl (Image via Minecraft)

To breed them so many times, players will need many buckets of tropical fish to feed axolotls. Players can find tropical fish in the warm ocean and lukewarm ocean biomes. Since buckets of tropical fish cannot be stacked, players are advised to bring shulker boxes or breed axolotls near those biomes,

After getting tropical fish, players will have to find axolotls in Minecraft. Players can either search for axolotls in caves or create a spawning area for them. Axolotls spawn in the water below height level 63 in complete darkness. Java Edition players will also need a stone floor to spawn axolotls.

This way, players can find some axolotls and breed them to get more. Players will have to wait five minutes to breed them again. It's better to have a lot of axolotls when trying to get a blue axolotl.

