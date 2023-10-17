10 best enchantments in Minecraft Bedrock (2023)

Minecraft offers players various mechanics that enhance gameplay, and enchantments are among them. Enchanting a tool, armor, or weapon boosts or adds a new ability to the item. Players can enchant an item either by using an enchanting table, which can be crafted using two diamonds and three obsidians, or by using enchanted books. Either way, to enchant any item, XP is required.

While the list of enchantments in Minecraft is vast and extensive, some are better than others. This article takes a look at the 10 best enchantments a player must have in their Bedrock survival world.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Minecraft Bedrock enchantments?

1) Mending

Every item in Minecraft has a limited amount of durability. The Mending enchantment uses players' XP to restore the durability of the item it is applied to. This is considered a treasure enchantment and can only be obtained in various in-game structures: chest loot, fishing, or trading with librarians.

Mending is a game-changing enchantment that players should always be on the lookout for.

2) Unbreaking

Unbreaking is another Minecraft enchantment that boosts the durability of an item. There are three levels of Unbreaking. With every increase in the level, the average lifetime of the item rises by 100%.

Players can acquire Unbreaking from loot chests, by fishing, trading, or using an enchanting table.

3) Sharpness

When added to a sword or an axe, Sharpness increases the melee damage dealt by the weapon. There are five levels of Sharpness, and each one increases the damage dealt by 1.25.

Players can use the enchanting table to apply Sharpness to their sword, or they can find the enchanted book and use an anvil to apply it to the weapon. This is one of the best sword enchantments in Minecraft.

4) Fortune

Mining is a very crucial aspect of Minecraft. When applied to mining and digging tools, Fortune increases the number of items dropped. They go up to three levels, with each one increasing the chances of drops.

Fortune I gives a 33% chance to increase the number of items dropped by a multiple of two, while Fortune II provides a 25% chance to multiply item drops by two or three. Fortune III, on the other hand, offers a 20% chance of multiplying item drops by two, three, or four.

5) Efficiency

The Efficiency enchantment increases the mining speed of the player in Minecraft. This comes in handy when mining hard blocks such as obsidian or deep slate. Players can save an ample amount of time that they can now put into other projects.

There are a total of five levels of Efficiency, with each one increasing the speed of mining. Players can get hold of this enchantment via the enchanting table or loot from chests.

6) Protection

Minecraft is home to many hostile mobs. To survive the grueling environment, players must use armor. Protection, when applied to armor, decreases the amount of damage taken by a certain percentage, depending upon the level.

There are four levels of Protection. The percentage of damage reduction is 5% for Protection I, 10% for Protection II, 15% for Protection III, and 20% for Protection IV.

7) Feather Falling

The Minecraft world features varied terrain, from humongous peaks to deep caves. One wrong step in such an environment can lead to death. Feather Falling is an enchantment exclusive to boots that reduces the fall damage taken by the user.

There are four levels of Feather Falling. Each level progressively decreases the fall damage by 12%. Therefore, Feather Falling IV will reduce the damage taken by the user by 48%.

8) Infinity

While fighting a hostile mob with a sword or axe may be exciting, maintaining some distance is sometimes more advantageous. Bows and arrows are the perfect choice of weapon in such cases. However, players can run out of arrows mid-fight, which can be fatal.

Arrows are not the easiest ammunitions to craft in Minecraft. Luckily, the Infinity enchantment, as its name suggests, allows players to shoot infinite arrows from a bow. The only criteria are that there should be one arrow in the player's inventory. This enchantment is incompatible with Mending. Hence, it is advisable to craft a bow with Unbreaking to pair with Infinity.

9) Looting

Looting is similar to Fortune but applicable to swords. A sword with the Looting enchantment increases the likelihood of mobs dropping more items and improves the chances of rare drops.

This sword-specific enchantment has three levels. With each level, the number of common items dropped increases by one, whereas the rare drops increase by 1%.

10) Power

Power is considered one of the most overpowered Minecraft enchantments to have on the bow. The enchantment boosts the damage dealt by an arrow and has five levels. It is great when one wishes to fight an entity from afar.

Power I increases the damage dealt by 50%, and this number rises by 25% with each level. Thus, a bow equipped with Power V will deal an extra 150% damage to whomever it strikes.