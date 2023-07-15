15 must-have enchantments in Minecraft

Enchantments in Minecraft are certain special powerups that you can apply to your tools, weapons, and armor. Some of them can add useful features to the gear in the game. They can be obtained from an enchanting table or from an enchanted book found as chest loot, a trading item, or a bartering item. Here is a list of some of the best enchantments that you should make use of.

Top 15 enchantments to have in Minecraft

1) Mending

Mending enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The mending enchantment is arguably the most sought-after powerup in the game. It can make any gear indestructible by allowing it to be repaired whenever you pick up XP points. It is a treasure enchantment that can only be found as chest loot or as a librarian trading item.

2) Fortune

Fortune enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Fortune is an enchantment that can be applied to different kinds of tools. When you break a block with it, it increases the chances of multiple items getting dropped from one block.

3) Sharpness

Sharpness enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since a sword is the most commonly used melee weapon in the game, the sharpness enchantment is a must-have. This powerup simply increases the damage power of the weapon, allowing you to kill enemies quickly.

4) Protection

Protection enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, protection enchantments can only be applied to armor parts. It basically increases the armor's strength, allowing it to take more attacks without affecting your health.

5) Efficiency

Efficiency enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Efficiency is a simple yet effective tool-related enchantment. Since you mine countless blocks while playing the game, this powerup increases the mining speed of any tool on which it is applied.

6) Infinity

Infinity enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When you start using bows and arrows, you will notice that you have to constantly craft more arrows every time you run out of them. This is where the infinite enchantment can be helpful. This powerup can be applied to bows and allows you to shoot infinite arrows as long as there is one arrow in your inventory.

7) Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchantment (Image via Mojang)

When you start using any gear, you will notice a bar underneath its icon, indicating its durability. Once the bar is emptied, the tool will break and disappear. An unbreakable enchantment essentially increases the durability of any gear.

8) Loyalty

Loyalty enchantment (Image via Mojang)

When you start using tridents, you will notice that you need to pick them up from wherever you threw them. The loyalty enchantment is a trident-exclusive powerup that allows it to return to the thrower automatically.

9) Power

Power enchantment (Image via Mojang)

If you use bows and arrows frequently, you can increase the attack damage of the arrows by applying the power enchantment to your bows.

10) Silk Touch

Silk Touch enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Some of the blocks in the game cannot be obtained if they are mined with a regular tool or drop a different type of item whenever they are mined. If you want to obtain them as they are, the silk touch enchantment can be applied to your tools.

11) Sweeping Edge (Java Edition only)

Sweeping Edge enchantment (Image via Mojang)

In Java Edition, you can time your sword attack to perform a sweeping attack, which deals damage to more enemies in front of you. The sweeping edge enchantment can be applied to a sword to increase the damage from the sweeping attack.

12) Respiration

Respiration enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When you dive deep into a body of water, you'll have a limited amount of breath, after which you start taking damage and drown. This is where the respiration enchantment on armor parts can be useful, as it increases underwater breathing duration.

13) Depth Strider

Depth Strider enchantment (Image via Mojang)

While exploring the underwater world, you'll notice that your swimming speed is much slower than your running speed. If you want to swim faster, you can apply the depth strider enchantment to any armor part.

14) Feather Falling

Feather falling enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since there are several tall terrain generations in the game, you have a higher chance of falling to your death. The feather falling enchantment on any armor part can decrease the fall damage, but it does not decrease the speed at which you fall.

15) Fire Protection

Fire Protection enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Fire protection is a different variant of protection enchantment that solely focuses on reducing the damage taken from burning, and it does not completely prevent you from burning.