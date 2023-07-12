Best Trident enchantments in Minecraft 1.20

Combat in Minecraft is essential, especially if players want to explore the world at night. Using a well-enchanted axe, one can make strong swords and mighty bows and kill mobs. But one of the weapons which often gets overlooked is none other than the Trident.

If you're searching for a versatile and powerful weapon in Minecraft, the Trident is definitely worth considering. This rare item can only be obtained by defeating drowned zombies in the ocean. Serving as a melee and ranged weapon, the Trident takes normal combat to the next level with its unique enchantments. This article discusses the best enchantments for your Trident in Minecraft and how to apply them effectively.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Loyalty and five of the best Trident enchantments in Minecraft

1) Loyalty

One enchantment exclusive to tridents in Minecraft is Loyalty. With Loyalty, your Trident will return to you after you throw it. This comes in clutch when you want to use your Trident as a ranged weapon without losing it or having to chase it down. The higher the level of Loyalty, the faster your Trident will return to you. You can apply Loyalty using an enchanted book or an enchanting table.

Loyalty becomes useful if you want to use your Trident like a boomerang, hitting multiple enemies or targets with one throw. It can be combined with other enchantments, like Impaling or Channeling, to enhance your Trident's damage and effects.

2) Riptide

Another exclusive enchantment for tridents is Riptide. This enchantment allows you to launch yourself with your Trident when you're in water or rain. It can serve as a means of transportation, escape, or even a way to attack enemies from above. By combining Riptide with fireworks, you can create a dazzling display. Remember, Riptide cannot be used with Channeling or Loyalty, so it's advisable to have a separate trident for this enchantment.

Riptide works wonders for exploring the ocean biomes of Minecraft, allowing you to propel yourself through the water and reach underwater structures faster. During rainy weather, it lets you fly in the air, giving you an advantage over ground-based mobs and players. Just ensure to wear feather-falling boots. Otherwise, you will surely die.

3) Channeling

Consider Channeling if you're seeking an enchantment that will make you feel like the Mighty Zeus or Thor, the God of Thunder. This enchantment summons lightning when you strike a mob or player with your Trident during a thunderstorm. It inflicts massive damage and sets your target on fire. Furthermore, it triggers additional effects like transforming pigs into zombie pigmen or villagers into witches. However, Channeling only works during thunderstorms and cannot be used simultaneously with Riptide.

In Minecraft, Channeling is perfect for dealing with large groups of enemies or bosses, allowing you to strike them all with a single bolt of lightning. Additionally, you can use it to create charged creepers, which drop mob heads when they explode. Channeling also allows experimentation, such as creating supercharged TNT or transforming animals into their undead variants.

4) Impaling

Impaling is the enchantment you need to increase the damage against aquatic mobs, such as fish, dolphins, turtles, squids, guardians, and drowned. It enhances your Trident's effectiveness in underwater combat and exploration, especially when combined with Aqua Affinity and Respiration on your helmet. This enchantment can be applied using an enchanted book or an enchanting table.

In Minecraft, Impaling is handy when hunting down aquatic mobs for their drops, like fish prismarine shards, turtle shells, ink sacs, and tridents. It also serves as a defensive measure against hostile mobs like guardians and drowned, which pose threats in ocean biomes. You can make your Trident more reliable and durable by combining Impaling with other enchantments, such as Loyalty or Unbreaking.

5) Unbreaking

Unbreaking is an essential enchantment to preserve your Trident's durability. It reduces the durability loss when you use your Trident, ensuring it lasts longer and saving you resources and time on repairs. Unbreaking can be applied using an enchanted book or an enchanting table.

Unbreaking is crucial for maintaining the durability of your Trident since it is a rare and valuable weapon that cannot be crafted in Minecraft. It also helps reduce the cost of repairing your Trident with an anvil or another Trident. Combining Unbreaking with other enchantments, such as Mending or Impaling, further extends the lifespan of your Trident.

6) Mending

Another helpful enchantment is Mending, which repairs your Trident using the experience orbs you collect. This ensures your Trident remains in good condition without needing an anvil or sacrificing another trident. You can apply Mending using an enchanted book.

Mending offers a convenient way to repair your Trident by collecting experience orbs from activities like killing mobs, mining ores, smelting items, or fishing. It also helps bypass the anvil's level limit, allowing you to repair or enchant items that would otherwise be too expensive. Combining Mending with other enchantments, such as Unbreaking or Loyalty, can make your Trident virtually indestructible.

Poll : 0 votes