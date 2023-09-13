Tools are an integral part of Minecraft that assist players in mining and defeating opponents. These items on their own are a great boon to players. However, when combined with enchantments, their performance is uplifted. Enchantments boost the items' abilities or inculcate additional features and uses. Every tool in Minecraft has some enchantments designated for them.

Players can acquire these enchantments from an enchanting table, fishing, trading with villagers, or looting structures. They will require a certain amount of XP to equip their items with enchantments. And if they are in a book form, then players will require an anvil to load them on their respective items. In this article we will see the best enchantments, players can equip their tools with, in Minecraft.

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

List of the best Minecraft enchantments for every tool

Some enchantments such as Unbreaking and Mending should be applied to all tools. They increase the durability of the item and even repair itself. Unbreaking has three levels, with each level increasing the durability by 100%. Therefore, Unbreaking III can increase the durability of the tool or weapon by 300%.

Mending enchantment in Minecraft restores the items' durability using experience points. For every XP orb consumed, Mending reinstates the two durability points. These two enchantments are indispensable and must be present on all tools, weapons, and armor. That said, players must remember that some enchantments do not overlap.

1) Pickaxe, Shovel and Hoe

Pickaxe enchantments (Image via Mojang)

These tools help players mine, dig, and harvest in Minecraft respectively:

Fortune

Fortune is a vital enchantment in Minecraft when it comes to mining and digging. When applied to a tool, it increases the number of items dropped. There are three levels of Fortune. Fortune I has a 33% chance of increasing the drop by a multiple of two.

Fortune II has a 75% chance of increasing the drop by a multiple of two or three. Fortune III has a 120% probability of increasing the drop by either a multiple of two, three, or four.

Silk Touch

It is an enchantment that, when applied to a tool, causes blocks to drop as themselves rather than their mined block. It only has one level of enchantment. Silk Touch is incompatible with Fortune. This means that if a tool has Silk Touch enchantment on it, players cannot add Fortune to the same tool and vice versa.

Using commands, players can apply these enchantments together. However, when used, the Silk Touch takes priority. Silk Touch is also incompatible with other enchantments such as Looting and Luck of the Sea. Using commands, players can apply these enchantments together.

Efficiency

Efficiency boosts the player’s mining speed. It can go up to five levels, each level increasing the speed of mining. Efficiency I increases the speed by 25%, followed by a gradual increase of 5% for every increase in the level of enchantment. Therefore, Efficiency V will escalate the mining speed by 45%.

2) Fishing rod

Fishing rod enchantments (Image via Mojang)

This tool is used to catch fish and other items from a water body. It can also be used to pull some entities towards the players.

Lure

This Minecraft enchantment is applicable only to fishing rods. Lure increases the speed of catching items while fishing, thereby decreasing the wait time. There are three levels for this enchantment. With every level, it reduces the wait time by five seconds.

Luck of the Sea

Similar to Lure, this enchantment is only pertinent for a fishing rod. There are three levels for this enchantment. This enchantment increases the probability of catching something valuable by approximately 2% for each level while decreasing the chances of catching junk items by approximately 2% per level and fish by approximately 0.15% per level.

Therefore, Luck of the Sea III increases the probability of the players reeling in a valuable item by around 6% and lowers the chances of catching trash items by around 6% and fish by around 0.45%.

3) Axe

Enchantments on an Axe (Image via Mojang)

An axe is a versatile item in Minecraft that can be used as both a tool and a weapon.

Efficiency

This enchantment allows players to chop down trees and cut blocks faster. As the levels of the enchantment increase, so does the speed. When applied on an axe, Efficiency also increases the probability to stun an enemy wielding a shield by 25%.

Smite

This Minecraft enchantment, when applied, increases the damage served to undead entities specifically. The Smite enchantment has five levels. With an increase in each level, 2.5 extra damage is added on each hit to the undead enemies. Therefore, if the axe is enchanted with Smite V, it will deal 12.5 extra damage to the undead mobs.

Sharpness

Sharpness enchantment increases the melee damage of the item. Similar to Smite, it can go up to five levels. When added to an axe, on level one, it increases the damage dealt by 0.5 points.

Therefore, Sharpness V enchantment on an axe will increase the melee damage by three points. This enchantment is not compatible with Smite. Hence, an axe cannot have both enchantments unless added using commands.

Many other enchantments can be applied to these tools. However, this article lists down the best enchantments for the said item. Players are free to try other enchantments present in Minecraft, to make their tool the best. Using commands, players can also increase the maximum level for each enchantment.