The different levels of the efficiency enchantment in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft is wrought with dangerous monsters and uneven terrain, making every adventure out in the game’s world as dangerous as it is fascinating. When the player is either exploring deep ravines or soaring mountains, mining is a vital mechanic that assists players the most, helping them get through a ton of different obstacles.

While mining with un-enchanted tools gets faster every time a player acquires better gear, enchantments certainly make a massive difference to their mining speed. This article will address the enchantment known as efficiency in Minecraft and its different levels.

Minecraft: Everything about the efficiency enchantment and its levels

Efficiency is an enchantment that allows players to increase their mining speed in the game and can be applied to almost any tool or weapon in the game. However, it can only be seen working correctly when applied to the correct type of gear piece. Since the enchantment allows players to mine and use their tools faster, the best and most viable tools for this enchantment are pickaxes, shovels, and axes.

While many other enchantments only have three levels of effectiveness or strength, the efficiency enchantment comes with a whopping five levels. Each level of the enchantment progressively increases the mining speed of the tool it is applied on.

The video above perfectly showcases the huge difference between an Efficiency V netherite pickaxe and an un-enchanted netherite pickaxe. The YouTuber in the video, McGamers, does a side-by-side comparison of the two when mining a block of gold ore. As players will notice, the gold ore block takes around a second to mine with the un-enchanted pickaxe, while the Efficiency V pickaxe does the job almost instantly.

Players can acquire increased levels of the efficiency enchantment on the enchanting table. With a greater amount of experience points and an adequate amount of Lapis Lazuli, players can get a higher level of the enchantment.

Netherite axes with Efficiency V applied (Image via Minecraft)

Enchanting a pickaxe with efficiency greatly increases the speed at which the player mines any type of blocks. This obviously saves time and helps players complete their mining as soon as possible, which is quite useful as the outdoors in Minecraft aren't exactly hospitable to players.

If an axe, on the other hand, has the efficiency enchantment, it chops down trees and other wood-related blocks at an incredibly fast rate. Getting wood is one of the most basic and (when wood is needed in bulk) boring tasks in the game. However, an axe enchanted with the efficiency enchantment can make quick work of the biggest trees in the game, like spruce and jungle trees.

While the efficiency enchantment is great for decimating blocks and powering through hard-to-travel areas, it does have a negative aspect to it. Due to the high speed of mining, the rate of deterioration of the tool is also accelerated, meaning that the durability of an enchanted tool will run out faster.

Fortunately, this is easily remedied with the Unbreaking enchantment, an effective enchantment that makes tools, armor sets, and weapons more durable by delaying how fast their durability deteriorates. If Unbreaking is used in tandem with the Efficiency enchantment, they make quite a formidable duo which greatly extends a tool’s lifespan.

Edited by Atul S