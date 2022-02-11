Top 3 uses of the Smite enchantment in Minecraft

Smite is an enchantment geared towards defeating Minecraft's undead hostile mobs. It deals an extra 1.25 hearts in damage per rank.

Smite can be enchanted on both swords and axes. By doing so, players can turn their preferred melee weapon into a means of destroying undead opponents.

Smite is admittedly a situational enchantment, much like Bane of Arthropods. However, undead mobs appear much more often than arthropods like spiders, bees, silverfish, or endermites. The enchantment's utility increases when a player ventures out into the dark parts of a Minecraft world, where zombies and skeletons often roam.

Below, players can find some of the best ways to utilize their Smite-enchanted weapons.

Best situations to use Smite in Minecraft

1) Overworld Defense

Zombies and skeletons are very common undead mobs (Image via Mojang)

The Overworld in Minecraft has more than a few undead enemies for players to contend with, including zombies, skeletons, strays, husks, Drowned, and phantoms. Players may run into many undead pursuers, especially at night or in darkened areas like caves.

Without a large number of light source blocks like torches or glowstone, stopping undead mobs from spawning won't be easy. It's best to utilize a Smite weapon in self-defense when dealing with common undead enemies in the Overworld.

2) Exploring the Nether

A nether fortress featuring a wither skeleton patrolling its bridge (Image via Mojang)

The Nether is a dimension teeming with undead enemies in Minecraft. Zombified piglins roam the wastes, while Wither skeletons roam fortresses, attacking any and all intruders.

Considering that Wither skeletons can be dangerous due to their Wither status effect, which deals damage quickly over time, it's best to get rid of them quickly.

Smite makes the task of defeating Wither skeletons considerably easier than it would be if players were merely using a sword or axe to attack them.

3) Defeating the Wither

Players often need plenty of help to defeat the Wither (Image via Mojang)

The Wither is a player-formed boss in Minecraft. It is the only source of Nether stars, which are needed to craft powerful beacon blocks.

With 150 hearts in Java Edition and 300 in Bedrock Edition, players will want to come well-equipped to take on the multi-headed boss.

Besides bringing armor enchanted with Fire Resistance, having a Smite V weapon will enable players to quickly defeat one of the toughest enemies in the game.

