Minecraft max level enchantment guide: How to get Level 1000 enchantments in Java Edition

Enchantments are a means of significantly improving existing equipment, weapons, or items in Minecraft. They can enhance specific attributes of an equipped item, resulting in a more powerful product. Most enchantments in the game have multiple levels, with some reaching up to level five. However, many Minecraft players may not be aware that there are methods to obtain items with enchantment levels far exceeding the typical cap, even reaching a thousand.

In this article, we'll explore the steps necessary to acquire an item with an enchantment level of 1000 without mods in Minecraft Java Edition.

Ways to get Level 1000 enchantments in Minecraft

Typically, players craft their weapons and tools, and then enchant them using either the enchanting table or the anvil. However, these methods can only provide enchantments with capped levels.

To attain enchantments of level 1000, players must resort to using a command. But it's important to note that cheats need to be enabled to do so.

How to enable cheats

Enabling cheats (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, when players activate cheats, they gain the ability to use command lines, switch between game modes, and perform a range of other actions within the game.

To activate cheats when creating a world, simply switch on the "Enable cheats" option in the world settings.

For a Java Edition player with an existing world who wishes to enable cheats, they should follow these steps:

Step 1: Load your current world.

Step 2: Create a temporary LAN (Local Area Network) world.

Step 3: While setting up the LAN world, enable cheats. Once cheats are turned on in this LAN world, you can use them in your original world.

This method lets Java players use cheats in their singleplayer worlds. However, players should keep in mind that enabling cheats can affect gameplay and achievements.

Command for Level 1000 enchantments

A diamond sword with total Sharpness level 1000 (Image via Mojang)

The command that players can use is "/give @p <item>{Enchantments:[{id:<enchantment>,lvl:<number>}]}". They can replace "<enchantment>" with their desired enchantment, "<item>" with the desired enchantable item, and "<number>" with the preferred level.

However, it's crucial to understand that while this command grants them player an enchanted item with a level higher than the normal limit, it won't reach anywhere near 1000.

Irrespective of the value input by players, it remains capped at a maximum of 255. Nevertheless, it is possible to adjust the command to stack the enchantment levels.

With this modified command, "/give @p <item>{Enchantments:[{id:<enchantment>,lvl:250},{id:<enchantment>,lvl:250},{id:<enchantment>,lvl:250},{id:<enchantment>,lvl:250}]}", players can obtain an item with four instances of the same enchantment at level 250 each, resulting in a combined enchantment level of 1000 for the item.

An illustrative example of this command in action within the game would be: "/give @p minecraft:diamond_pickaxe{Enchantments:[{id:fortune,lvl:250},{id:fortune,lvl:250},{id:fortune,lvl:250},{id:fortune,lvl:250}]}".

A pickaxe with Fortune 1000 and sharpness 250 (Image via Mojang)

Players can also choose to add more diverse enchantments to the command, and it's a recommended practice. This is because the command is designed for acquiring enchanted items, and it doesn't provide the capability to enchant existing items.