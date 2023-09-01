10 best Minecraft enchantments to become overpowered

As soon as players enter a new Minecraft world, they quickly craft useful tools, weapons, and armor parts to protect themselves and progress forward. After a while, however, these gears will need some kind of upgrade, not only in terms of materials but in terms of some special powers as well. This is where enchantments can come in handy.

Enchantments are special powerups that can be applied to tools, weapons, and armor parts to add special features to them. They can be obtained from librarian villagers or through enchanting tables. Some of these enchantments can feel quite overpowered if their highest levels are applied to gear.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

10 brilliant enchantments that are overpowered in Minecraft

1) Mending

Mending enchanted book in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Mending enchantment is one of the most craved and overpowered enchantments in the game. It is a rare treasure enchantment that can only be obtained from a swamp librarian villager who is at master level. It can allow a gear to repair itself using XP orbs picked up by players. Hence, mending enchantment essentially makes a gear indestructible in the game.

2) Infinity

Infinity enchanted book in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players use bows and arrows to shoot enemies from afar, they will frequently run out of arrows. To avoid making more arrows over and over again, players can use the infinity enchantment on their bows.

It essentially allows users to shoot infinite arrows as long as there is one arrow in their inventory. This is an extremely overpowered enchantment since players can keep shooting enemies without any worry.

3) Efficiency

Efficiency enchanted book in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Efficiency is another brilliant enchantment that players can apply to their tools, as it increases the mining speed by decreasing the duration it takes to mine one block. At their highest level, the tools will somewhat become overpowered as they can plow through hundreds of blocks within minutes.

4) Soul Speed

Soul Speed enchanted book in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Traveling in the game takes quite a lot of time due to it's near-endless map. Since players only obtain elytra at the end of the game, they must try to search for the soul speed enchanted book through piglin trading or by looting nether structures. This will allow them to zoom through an area if they are walking on soul sand. Players can create long highways of soul sand to travel extremely quickly.

5) Loyalty

Loyalty enchanted book in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players first obtain a trident, they can throw it as a ranged weapon but have to manually search for and retrieve it from wherever it lands. In many cases, the rare weapon can get lost as well. This is where loyalty can greatly help a player. This enchantment allows a trident to fly back to the thrower automatically.

6) Power

Power-enchanted book in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A bow and arrow is one of the best weapons in the game since players can easily shoot enemies from afar without taking any damage. However, there is no particular way to upgrade them with better material.

Hence, the best way to make them more powerful is to apply the power enchantment to the bow. The highest level of power enchantment can make the ranged weapon quite overpowered.

7) Respiration

Respiration, an enchanted book in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players dive deep underwater, they will notice that they have a limited amount of breath, after which they start drowning. This can hamper underwater exploration, as they obviously need to come up to the surface to breathe. In this situation, they can apply the respiration enchantment to increase their breath and stay underwater for several minutes.

8) Sharpness

Sharpness enchanted book in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Swords are arguably the most common weapon that players use in the game. Though players can upgrade them by crafting better ones with new materials, one of the best enchantments that can be applied to swords is sharpness. It simply increases the attack damage of the weapon and makes it quite overpowered at it's highest level.

9) Fortune

Fortune enchanted book in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Fortune enchantment is another great enchantment that increases the item drop whenever a block is mined with any tool. Furthermore, it increases the chances of valuable item drops from blocks as well.

For example, with the highest level of fortune enchantment, players can obtain multiple diamonds from a single diamond ore.

10) Sweeping Edge (Java Edition only)

Sweeping Edge enchanted book in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This Java Edition exclusive enchantment can be applied to swords so that when players attack enemies in a rhythm, it activates the sweeping attack mode and damages multiple mobs at once rather than hitting just one. This enchantment simply increases the attack damage of that sweeping attack mode, dealing more damage to entities.