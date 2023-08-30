Minecraft players have mixed opinions on upcoming mending nerf

Mojang is planning to make some of the biggest changes to the villager trading system in Minecraft. This is one of the most controversial and debated alterations to the age-old sandbox title since it nerfs quite a few aspects of trading. Trading with librarians has been the best way to obtain enchanted books in the game since the beginning. However, players will now have to work harder to obtain certain special enchanted books, such as mending.

This change has been a hot topic of discussion within the Minecraft subreddit community. This article looks into the chatter going around.

Minecraft Redditor sparks debate over mending enchanted book trade nerf

A Redditor by the name 'u/De_Watcher' sarcastically posted a picture of an anvil GUI showing the 'too expensive' error when they were trying to repair an enchanted netherite helmet with a netherite ingot. This is, of course, to mock the villager trade nerf since the 'too expensive' issue is already present in the game, causing inconvenience.

The mending enchantment will be even rarer than before in future updates since players will need to breed a villager in the swamp biome, take them to the master level, and then try to get the mending enchantment. This was easier before since any villager was able to offer a mending enchanted book at level one itself.

Users debate about the too expensive' error and Mojang nerfing Minecraft mending enchantment

Since the topic of villager trades getting heavily nerfed has been trending in recent times, this post has gained traction on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, it received over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments. Individuals were eager to discuss the changes with each other and share their own opinions.

A Redditor stated how they saw someone repairing a netherite gear with a netherite ingot for the first time. Of course, this was in reference to the picture uploaded by the original poster. Thousands agreed with the comment.

Apart from mending nerfs, one of the users complained about artificial caps like the 'too expensive' error message shown on the anvil. They argued that even though the players have hundreds of XP levels to perform an activity on the anvil, they are unable to simply because of this error.

Meanwhile, other Redditors countered this and explained how it acts as a balancing tool for over-enchanting.

While most Minecraft subreddit members were well aware of the current changes in the game, some appeared confused about the nerf. As a result, a few members explained what exactly was happening to the villager trades and how Mojang Studios was increasing the grind for players, especially new ones.

Overall, a majority of the Redditors expressed frustration with villager trading getting nerfed in future updates of the game.