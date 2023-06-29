Top 6 bow enchantments in Minecraft 1.20

The bow is one of the most useful weapons in Minecraft 1.20. When players start a new world, they usually have a sword to fight hostile mobs. However, they must also craft a bow as soon as possible since it will allow them to shoot them from a safe distance. Even experienced players use them daily, however, with enchantments.

Enchantments are special powerups that can be applied to any armor, tool, or weapon. Few enchantments are common to every piece of gear, while others are specific to bows, swords, pickaxes, etc. Here are some of the best enchantments players can apply to their bows.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Moreover, this piece is directed at new players unfamiliar with enchantments.

Top 6 enchantments for bows in Minecraft 1.20

1) Mending

Mending enchantment automatically heals the bow in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Mending enchantment is arguably the most craved powerup in the entire game. Every piece of gear has limited durability and can break after a while. However, mending enchantment allows that gear to heal itself with XP points, essentially making it indestructible.

It is worth mentioning that it is a treasure enchantment and can only be found as chest loot or from a librarian villager. Unfortunately, mending enchantment is mutually exclusive to infinity enchantment.

2) Infinity

Infinity enchantment allows the bow to shoot infinite arrows in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Though the infinity enchantment is placed second, it can be the top choice for some players. This powerup allows players to shoot infinite arrows with a bow. Its only requirement is to have at least one bow in the inventory. Hence, players can create a powerful arrow with status effects and use it exclusively with the bow.

As mentioned, infinity and mending enchantments cannot be applied to one bow. Hence, players will have to make a choice in this matter.

3) Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchantment increases a bow's durability in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Unbreaking enchantment is the most basic yet effective way to save one's favorite bow in the game. This enchantment simply increases the gear's durability, allowing it to work longer. Of course, this does not make it indestructible as the mending enchantment does. This enchantment comes in three different levels.

4) Power

Power enchantment simply increases the damage dealt by the bow and arrow in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Though bows are strong against basic hostile mobs, it can take several hits to take down a boss mob or a generally stronger mob. Hence, to increase its strength, players can apply power enchantments. This basically increases the damage dealt with the bow and arrow. This enchantment comes in five different levels.

5) Flame

Flame enchantment ignites arrows that are shot from that arrow in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Most mobs take damage from fire or lava, except a few that dwell in the Nether realm. Hence, there is an excellent enchantment called flame, through which players can set hostile mobs and other enemies on fire as soon as they shoot them with arrows. This will help them repair the extra damage done by the fire. It can also ignite other blocks and items in the game.

6) Punch

Punch enchantment increases the knockback effect of a bow in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Whenever players shoot an arrow toward an opponent, they are slightly knocked back due to the arrow's force. However, if they are knocked back several blocks away, they take additional damage from it. The punch enchantment does exactly that by increasing the knockback power of a bow.

This will allow players to knock hostile mobs and other opponents several blocks away from them. It will be brilliant on mountainous terrains, as the opponent will simply fall to their demise.

