10 best Minecraft Bedrock XP farms (2023) 

Whether repairing tools or adding enchantments, one cannot forego the importance of XP in Minecraft. These points can be obtained in different ways, which include killing entities and cooking and smelting items. However, obtaining XP can take time and effort, especially in the initial stages of the game. Therefore, various XP farms have been introduced to help players obtain lots of points in a short time.

One can also get a variety of loot from the same. Here are ten XP farms that can fetch players a good amount of XP and loot in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft.

10 best XP farms to build for Minecraft Bedrock

1) Guardian Farm

The Guardian Farm is one of the most efficient sources of Minecraft XP. Based on the size of the farm, one can reach level 30 in just about one to three minutes. It also will give about 14,000 to 46,400 items per hour, which is again subjective to the size of the farm.

That said, players must find an ocean monument for this farm to work. From thereon, they need to build a killing chamber using a trident, where the spawned guardians will get killed and drop plenty of XP. Players can make a micro-farm and subsequently upgrade it to increase efficiency.

2) Gold XP Farm

This awe-inspiring farm can fetch tons of XP and gold drops, propelling players to level 30 in 1:45 minutes. The build requires a fairly large amount of area within Minecraft.

The farm comprises a set of humongous Nether portals, which will spawn zombified Piglins. The spawned Piglins will then be pushed into a kill chamber, where players can easily kill them with a sword. This will fetch them a good amount of XP and gold.

3) Enderman XP Farm

This farm can gain players tons of XP and provide about 4000 Ender Pearls per hour. They can reach level 30 in just one minute. This is because Endermen drop significantly more XP than other mobs in Minecraft.

The farm must be built on an End Island, requiring about 128 blocks and an Endermite. The lattermost will attract the Endermen, which will fall into the kill chamber. Players can station in this chamber and collect the XP and Ender pearls.

4) Kelp XP Farm

While other farms may require exploration and arduous building, the kelp XP farm is one of the easiest methods on the list, especially for beginners. The only significant requirement is that it must be built inside a chunk.

On this farm, the kelp will be grown constantly using redstone contraptions. The grown Kelp will be funneled into smokers, which will cook it. Players can collect the smelted dried kelp and gain XP. The dried kelp can also be turned into blocks and used as a fuel source for the farm.

5) Villager Trading Farm

This farm is a multipurpose build, providing emeralds, necessary items, and XP points. The Cleric villager in this variant can be upgraded to master level, which will lead to him gifting players with Bottle 'O' Enchanting.

These, when broken, will award XP points. Even though the bottles fetch only 3–11 XP points, adding them together produces a much better output. Every trade also helps players gain experience.

6) AFK Fish Farm

This farm can be super beneficial and highly efficient, as fish is one of the simplest mobs to farm in Minecraft. For every successful reel-in, they can give one to six XP Points. In addition to fish, players can find enchanted books and other uncommon goods on this farm.

Although this farm's XP drop rate might seem low, the items obtained while being AFK make up for it significantly. Additionally, players can enchant their fishing rod with the Luck of Sea III to improve their loot and gain extra XP points.

7) AFK Raid XP Farm

The Raiders of Minecraft can be used to collect tons of XP and loot. This farm calls for a raid, with dozens of hostile mobs spawning. Pillagers drop up to 5-15 XP, while ravagers can drop up to 20 XP. A raid farm can take players to level 30 in about 30 seconds.

In addition to yielding excellent loot like Totem of Undying, arrows, etc., this farm is quite effective for farming emeralds. About 1000 items can be generated per hour of being AFK in the game. Overall, it's an excellent farm to build to enhance the Minecraft experience.

8) Mob Grinder Farm

One of the oldest methods of farming XP in Minecraft is to build a Mob Grinder Farm. Players can build a large tower made from solid blocks, enabling multiple mobs to spawn. These fiends are then funneled into a kill chamber, dropping from a height.

Players can place themselves near this chamber and one-shot mobs to gain XP and dozens of loot. The simplicity and efficiency have built its reputation among the players over the years.

9) Wither Skeleton XP Farm

This broken farm can fetch players up to 13,410 items per hour and dozens of XP. It works by killing Wither Skeletons found in the Nether Fortresses, with each skeleton providing up to eight XP points.

However, this farm is cumbersome and difficult to build. Players must first find a Nether Fortress, especially near the Soul Sand Valley biome, since it increases the drop rates. However, this farm gives you coal and Wither skulls, a rare entity, along with lots of XP.

10) Blaze XP Farm

Blazes are one of the most important mobs in Minecraft. Found in the Nether Fortresses, they are a great source of XP and Blaze rods, which are required to make potions and progress further in the game.

The farm can help with obtaining XP and Blaze rods easily. Players must look for a Nether Fortress and seek the blaze spawners. Though highly dangerous, this farm can fetch valuable blaze rods and XP.