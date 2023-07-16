5 best Minecraft nether portal designs

Nether portals serve as gateways to the dangerous and treacherous dimension known as the Nether in Minecraft. While the standard obsidian frame portal design has its charm, there are countless creative possibilities when designing nether portals. It can be quite a process to come up with your own designs, but luckily, multiple players have shared their creations for you to tinker with.

This article will explore the five best nether portal designs that will take your Minecraft experience to a whole new level.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft Nether portal designs can be insanely unique

1) Dragon Skull Portal

Any Minecraft player who has tried building this Dragon Skull Portal is captivated by its grandiose design. As its name implies, the portal's primary focal point is a large dragon skull. This design boasts complex detailing and inventive use of blocks. The amazing YouTuber MegRae designed this Nether portal.

The construction of this design, which includes arranging quartz blocks to mimic a dragon skull, calls for patience and ability. The Dragon Skull Portal will give your world a distinctive feel, whether you're creating a complex dragon-themed base or want to make a strong statement. This build would be fantastic for those who enjoy playing Minecraft survival servers.

2) Unique Small Tower Nether Portal

The Unique Small Tower Nether Portal will undoubtedly appeal to those who enjoy small, effective designs. Players with limited room or a preference for a more covert entrance to the Nether will love this design due to its modest tower construction. One can always alter the tower's style to suit their own tastes.

The Unique Small Tower Nether Portal design is perfect for those who desire a practical and useful portal without sacrificing aesthetics. It fits well with any Minecraft setting, whether you're creating something medieval, contemporary, or futuristic. This build was constructed by the YouTuber Foxel.

3) Japanese Nether Portal

The Japanese Nether Portal design is the ideal option for those who value Japanese architecture's grace and beauty. This structure's complex wooden beams and curved roofs are modeled to resemble a small conventional Japanese temple. It is a favorite among those who desire a serene and tranquil Nether gateway. The build made by YouTuber Eli's Art would be incredible for a roleplay server.

Players must practice balance and symmetry, and pay close attention to detail to master the Japanese Nether Portal design. Those who value the aesthetics of conventional Japanese buildings and seek the same for their world can use this design. The Japanese Nether Portal design will add a sense of class and sophistication to your Minecraft exploits.

4) Nether Sword Portal

The Nether Sword Portal design is a fantastic option for gamers who want to embrace the warrior within. This concept depicts a huge sword slicing through the earth to create an impressive entry to the Nether.

The sword is made from a variety of elements, including Blackstone, obsidian, and crimson stem. To achieve this result, the design requires painstaking preparation and attention to detail, which is made easy with this tutorial from YouTuber Goldrobin.

5) Awesome Fantasy Nether Portal

The Awesome Fantasy Nether Portal is ideal for those who love fantasy worlds and want to incorporate that into their games. Its complex arches and ethereal symbols are inspired by mythical worlds. Any player can travel to a country of magic thanks to the game's surreal ambiance, which makes this fantasy design quite befitting.

The design of the Awesome Fantasy Nether Portal encourages players to explore their creativity. This is the ideal design to give your Minecraft world a little enchantment and mystique. This portal design was created by YouTuber Minecraft Fantasy Builds.