How to play experimental 1.21 update features in Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft is a game with update cycles that take the entire internet by storm. Update 1.21 is no exception to this rule, with millions of players waiting eagerly for the newest content in the best-selling game of all time.

While there is not yet an official release date for Minecraft update 1.21, there is a general release window around mid-2024, meaning players still have a few months to go. Thankfully, though, there is a way for players to experience some of what the next update has to offer early.

Experimental features of Minecraft 1.21

An armadillo curled up into a ball for protection (Image via Mojang)

The experimental versions of Minecraft 1.21 do not feature all of the upcoming additions and changes to the game. Additionally, these versions of the game also feature many more bugs than normal, as all of the code is experimental.

Some of the biggest and most impressive additions to the experimental versions of the game are the new mobs and blocks. There are new mobs in the breeze, a hostile overworld version of the nether's blaze, and the armadillo, a passive mob that can roll up to protect itself from damage.

The newest addition, as of snapshot 24w05a, known as Minecraft Preview 1.20.71.10 to Bedrock players, is that of the vault block. This locked block contains loot that is individual to each player, a stark contrast to chests that contain shared loot that would need to be divided among players or claimed by the last person standing.

How to install the newest experimental version of Minecraft 1.21 for Bedrock

The location of the toggle for update 1.21 content within Bedrock world creation (Image via Mojang)

PC

The first thing those playing Minecraft Bedrock Edition on PC will have to do is open the game's launcher. Once opened, you will need to make sure you have Minecraft for Windows selected. Then, move over to the "Installation" tab and use the green "Install" button underneath the preview header. This will download and install the latest preview available from Mojang.

Once in-game, you need to navigate to the "Experiments" tab within world creation. Here, you will find the toggle for 1.21 content. Set this toggle to on, and then finish making your new world. You should have access to the 1.21 content added to the game this way.

Xbox

For those playing on the Xbox family of consoles, these preview versions of the game can be accessed and opted into simply by searching for "Minecraft Preview" within the Microsoft Store. Assuming you have either a valid Game Pass subscription or already own Bedrock Edition, you will have access to download the preview.

Once the preview has been downloaded and installed, you need to remember to turn on 1.21 features within the "Experimental" tab during world creation, which is similar to the processes for Java and Bedrock PC.

Mobile

If you play on iOS or Android, your preview process is slightly different. Apple users need to use the link provided on the Minecraft Feedback website to access the test flight app. From here, you can request an entry into the beta if there are any spots available.

Android users need to navigate to the Play Store, search for the game, and then scroll down until they find the button to opt into the beta. The new features will be applied when relaunching the game, but you must remember to enable the new content using the same steps discussed above.

While the wait for Minecraft 1.21 remains long and grueling, players can take some solace in the fact that Mojang is allowing them to access the new content through these updated snapshots.