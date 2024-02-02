How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.71.10 beta and preview

One of the worst parts of games that are continually updated, such as Minecraft, is waiting for the next major update to keep the game both fresh and interesting. And with Minecraft 1.21 not expected to be released until the middle of the year, players might get antsy for some fresh in-game experiences. Thankfully, though, the developers over at Mojang have come up with a solution to this issue that benefits players, as well as themselves—Update Previews.

The Update Previews are optional previews players can install that allow them to access newly developed features as they are being worked on. This way, they can experience them much earlier than otherwise possible. This also lets Mojang bug test in genuine play environments, which is typically much more useful than other forms of testing.

Content featured in Minecraft preview 1.20.71.10

Minecraft's newly added Vault Block and its associated Key (Image via Mojang)

This new preview version brings two significant changes to mob behavior and one new block (the vault). The first mob AI change is that armadillos will now remember the last player that hit them for roughly 10 seconds. The second major mob AI change is that iron golems will now fight with breeze.

The last major addition in this new preview version is the vault block. These blocks are similar to chests in that they store loot for the player to grab, however, they offer an improved multiplayer experience. Every player can loot a vault in Minecraft once, an improvement over chests that contain loot that has to be divided among players.

How to install preview 1.20.71.10 on PC

The updated in-game preview logo (Image via Mojang)

1) Open up the game's launcher

Once you have the game's launcher open, you'll need to navigate to the installation tab, which can be found on the top of the screen, next to the tabs labeled "Play," "Realms," "FAQ," and "Patch Notes," respectively.

2) Begin the installation

The green install button to install previews (Image via Mojang)

You can begin installing the preview within the installation tab by clicking on the green "install" button underneath the text "Minecraft Preview for Windows Installation".

This should cause a second dialogue box to pop up, where you can simply hit a second green "install" button. These options can be changed but should only be experimented with if you know exactly what you're doing.

3) Wait for the install

The preview installation process (Image via Mojang)

Unfortunately, this is the waiting part of the installation. You need to wait for the preview to both download and install on your device. This could take several minutes depending on your internet speed and Mojang's servers. However, the process is totally automated, so feel free to walk away while it installs if needed.

4) Return to the play tab and switch to the preview

The menu where "Latest preview" can be selected (Image via Mojang)

Once the new preview has been installed, you will be able to switch back over to the "Play" tab before using the provided drop-down menu to switch from the latest full release of the game to the newly installed preview.

The game's logo should be updated to have the word "Preview" appear to indicate that the installation was successful. Now, you simply need to launch the game, and you will have access to the newly added content.

How to install preview 1.20.71.10 on other platforms

Xbox

Those on Xbox have a much simpler time than players on PC. All you need to do to install a Minecraft Preview on Xbox is navigate to the store and search for "Minecraft Preview." So long as you either own a copy of Minecraft Bedrock Edition or have a valid Game Pass subscription, you should be able to install the preview.

iOS

Those playing Minecraft on iOS will have a harder time playing the preview, but it can still be done. There are a limited number of spots available for beta players, which have openings freed up by Mojang roughly the first of each month.

There is a link available via the Minecraft Help Center to the iOS Test Flight program. If openings are available, you will see a download link that allows you to install the preview on your iOS device. However, it is important to note that there are very few spots and that they do not free up often.