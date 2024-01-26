What is the Vault in Minecraft 1.21 update?

Minecraft update 1.21 is on the way, and the wait just got even tougher after the latest announcement from Mojang about the Vault. This is a new piece of content that will arrive as part of that patch. The 1.21 update will introduce lots of new components, including an armadillo, wolf armor, palatial structures called Trial Chambers, and a very new and challenging hostile mob known as the Breeze.

While this was all that was expected to arrive with the update, Mojang Studios have delightfully surprised players by stating the Vault and Trial Key will be in it as well. More details regarding this content can be found below.

The Vault and Trial key in Minecraft

The Vault and the Trial Key coming in the 1.21 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Vault is a vault or safe that will hold precious items like diamonds, enchanted tools and weapons, enchantment books, etc. It will be found in Minecraft's Trial Chambers, similar to how chests with loot can be spotted in palatial structures in Minecraft.

But there is one crucial difference between Vaults and chests. Unlike the chest, which can be opened by anyone, the upcoming inclusion can only be accessed if the player has the Trial Key.

A player needs to find this key first and then use it on the Vault to obtain the item. From the preview offered by Mojang, it seems that its loot will be randomized and not predetermined.

Another mechanic of the Vault that makes it different from chests or any other storage item is that it can only be opened once per player. This will ensure every gamer gets an item.

One of the most common downsides of playing Minecraft multiplayer and exploring certain structures with loot is that the rare items cannot be divided, as only one player can keep them. However, due to the aforementioned mechanic, this won't be the case when it comes to the Vault. This is because every player from a group will get to obtain a rare item.

Considering that defeating the Breeze would be much easier and more fun with friends, ensuring each gamer gets something for their effort makes so much sense.

Another thing to notice is the design of the Trial key and Vault. The former has a dark skull-like structure with glowing orange eyes. The Vault looks a lot like spawners, but its rare loot item changes continuously. These designs might change before the release of the update, but so far, they look great.

