Torchflower in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update: All you need to know

Mojang is adding a plethora of new features with the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update, and one of them is a brand new crop called torchflower. These are flowers that can be grown using special seeds that can only be found by Sniffers, the new mob that was chosen by the playerbase through the 2022 Mob Vote competition.

Torchflower is not the only crop that is being added with the Sniffer mob, but it was the first one to be introduced in snapshots. There is a lot to uncover about it and how to use it when the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update drops. Let's explore all the pertinent details.

All about torchflower coming soon in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

How to obtain torchflower seeds

Only Sniffers can dig out rare torchflower seeds in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned above, torchflowers will be extremely difficult to find in the new update. These do not grow naturally in the overworld, and their seeds are hidden underground. Only the new ancient mob, Sniffer, can find them.

First, players must find Sniffer eggs inside suspicious sand blocks and hatch a mob from them. Once this is done, it will roam around the world and randomly sniff the ground to find torchflower seeds. Players must be patient with the process since it may take time.

Planting and growing torchflower

The entire growth cycle of the torchflower crop in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Once players have the torchflower seeds, they can be sown in tilled dirt blocks called farmland. These crops grow in three stages and will usually take a few in-game days to fully grow. Once done, they shift a few pixels to the side of the farmland block.

After the crop finishes the final stage of growth, players can break it by hand or by piston to obtain the torchflower. A fully grown plant can be placed on any block.

Torchflower's appearance

Torchflower is one of the most beautiful flowers in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Torchflower is one of the most unique-looking flowers in the game. The flower part looks like a small flame, with orange pixels at the bottom and light yellow pixels at the top. It also has a lot of leaves around it that are green near the shoot and purple near the tips.

Uses of torchflower and torchflower seeds

Torchflower seeds and torchflower will have several uses in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Torchflower can be used in several ways. For instance, it can be used to attract bees and allow them to pollinate. It can also be used to extract orange dye and craft a suspicious stew that gives night vision.

Meanwhile, torchflower seeds can be used to breed Sniffers and chickens, and also reduce the remaining growth duration of Snifflets and chicks by 10%. Lastly, torchflower seeds can also be used to tame parrots.

