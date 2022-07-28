What do parrots eat in Minecraft 1.19?

Parrots are passive and friendly mobs in Minecraft 1.19. They are quite rare in the world as they are only found in Jungle Biomes. Since all tamable mobs can be fed some food item or the other, new players coming into the game for the first time may be confused about parrots and what to feed them.

Taming is a feature in the game through which players can befriend a mob and keep them as pets. Once the taming is complete, the mob will either follow the player everywhere they go or be useful to players in several different ways.

Wolves, cats, horses, parrots, etc., are some of the mobs that can be tamed. To tame mobs, players will need to feed them some items. Parrots can also eat several items that will lead to them being tamed.

All the items that parrots can eat in Minecraft 1.19

All kinds of seeds

Wheat, pumpkin, melon, and beetroot seeds can be fed to parrots in order to tame them (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Parrots can eat all kinds of seeds in the game. This is similar to how animals in real life also eat nuts and seeds. They can eat wheat, pumpkin, melon, and beetroot seeds. The best seed to feed them is wheat since they can easily be obtained by breaking grass from grass blocks. This is the only positive food item that they can consume in the game.

Players can use these seeds to tame parrots as well. When they eat one of these seed items, they have a 1/10 chance of being tamed. The chance of taming does not change with different seeds. Unlike other tamable mobs, parrots will not follow players who are holding seeds. This luring effect through a food item only applies to farm animals like pigs, cows, sheep, etc.

Unfortunately, these mobs cannot breed to spawn baby parrots. The entire breeding mechanism is nonexistent in these mobs as the game doesn't even have baby parrots.

Cookie

In Java Edition, the parrot instantly dies when they eat cookies (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Cookies are another food item parrots can eat, but they cannot digest. Cookies are essentially poisonous to parrots. If a player crafts a cookie and feeds it to a parrot, the poison effect will instantly apply to the mob. Even though cookies poison and kill the mob, it is an item that can be fed to it.

In Java Edition, a parrot will instantly die if given a cookie. Upon death, the mob will drop feathers and generate poison particles around their dead body. This indicates that the mob has been poisoned, but players will not be able to save it since it will die immediately.

In Bedrock Edition, if a parrot is given a cookie, it gets inflicted with a 'Fatal Poison' effect. This will not instantly kill the parrot, but they won't be able to survive for long as the effect will keep hurting them.

