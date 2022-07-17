How to make a cookie in Minecraft 1.19 update

Cookies in Minecraft 1.19 update are a special type of food item. When players first enter the world, they have to keep an eye on a lot of things, including the hunger bar. There are several food items that can fully replenish the hunger and health of a player, though cookies are a different kind of food item.

Some of the food items in the game are not the best to restore lots of hunger points or health but are simply present for fun. Cookies, melon slices, glowberries, etc., might replenish one or two hunger bars, but they are not meant for use in dire situations.

Making and using cookies in Minecraft 1.19 update

How to get cookies

The recipe involves two wheat and one cocoa bean, yielding eight cookies (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

With the right ingredients, players can make loads of cookies in Minecraft since they do not need a lot of resources. To craft them, players will need wheat and cocoa beans.

Wheat can either be grown or stolen from villages, whereas cocoa beans can either be acquired from wandering traders or from cocoa pods on jungle-biome trees. Once players gather both items, one cocoa bean item can be placed between two wheat items to get eight cookies.

Other than this, players can also get them from a wandering trader. The mob will give 18 cookies for three emeralds. Moreover, if the player has a Hero of the Village status effect on them after defeating a raid, farmer villagers can give them a cookie as a token of gratitude.

How to use cookies

Cookies can be eaten normally, though it does not replenish a lot of hunger or saturation (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Of course, the primary way to use a cookie is to eat it. Cookies can be eaten to replenish one hunger point and 0.4 saturation. This is why players must not use them in critical situations where they need to survive; they are only meant to be eaten for fun.

If players right-click on parrots with a cookie, it will instantly kill them since chocolate is toxic for them (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Alternatively, Mojang added a fascinating feature involving cookies where if players make parrots eat the item, they will die. This is a nod to the real-life phenomenon concerning parrots being unable to handle chocolate very well.

In the 1.12 version of the game, Mojang wanted the food item to facilitate the breeding of parrots; however, the community informed the developers about how things worked in real life. Cookies killing parrots in the game is a result of this.

The food item is excellent for increasing composting layer (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Finally, these food items are some of the best for composting. If players place cookies in a composter block, they will have 85% chance of increasing the compost layer by one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far