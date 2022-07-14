How to make a composter in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Composter is a useful block in Minecraft 1.19 update, which can give players bone meal items. Farming is an extensive mechanism in the game where players can grow crops, harvest them, and convert them into edible food items. Several blocks in the game can be used for farming, including a composter.

Although players usually do not use this block to grow crops, it can sometimes help players get a few bone meal items that can boost the growth of crops. Crafting this block in the game is quite easy as players only need one kind of item to do so. Apart from farming, this block can be used in several different ways in Minecraft.

Crafting recipe and uses of a composter in Minecraft 1.19 update

Crafting recipe

Composter crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Composter is extremely easy to craft in the game. Players only need seven wooden slabs that they can craft from wooden planks. Once they have the wooden slabs, they can go to the crafting table and place slabs in a U-shape. When all seven of them are placed in crafting slots, players will get the composter block.

Alternatively, players can also obtain the block from a village. These structures have a fair chance of generating in a farm area where different crops will be growing. In this area, players will find a composter block in one corner.

How to use the block

Bone meal ready for collection from a full composter (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

After players obtain this block, they can place it anywhere and interact with it. The main function of the block is to recycle unused vegetation and convert it into bone meal. There are loads of items that can be dumped in the composter like seeds, grass, food items, flowers, vegetation blocks, and more.

Depending on the block dumped in the composter, there is a chance of the compost level increasing by one. The block can generate seven layers of compost before giving out one bone meal item. For example, if players have loads of seeds lying around, they can dump them in a composter to quickly increase the compost level and obtain bone meals from it.

Several uses of a composter (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Apart from this, players can also use this block to change the profession of a villager to farmer. Farmers can trade wheat, seeds, and other farm-related items. Farmers are great to have as players can employ them to create automatic crop farms.

These blocks can also be used as a power source for a redstone comparator, depending on the level of compost in it. The power source can vary anywhere from zero to eight.

A hopper can also interact with a composter block. If a hopper is underneath a composter, it can suck the generated bone meal out of the block and store it in a chest. Players can create an automatic bone meal generator with this method.

