Top 5 things you probably didn't know about parrots in Minecraft

Minecraft has a wide variety of mobs available for players to discover. While most mobs are fictional and purely made from creativity, some are inspired by real-life animals like cows, sheep, pandas, parrots, etc.

Parrots were added to Minecraft in 2017's World of Color update. They are among the few mobs with the ability to fly in the game. As parrots are rare mobs, some players, especially beginners, may not know about their existence in Minecraft.

Parrots can be found in jungle and jungle forest biomes. In Bedrock Edition, they also spawn in the jungle edge biome. This article shares some interesting facts about the adorable parrots in Minecraft.

Interesting facts about Minecraft's parrots

5) Cookie kills parrots

Cookies are among the least used food items in Minecraft. Due to this, some players may not know about its unique interaction with parrots. Feeding a cookie to a parrot will instantly kill it. This is an intended feature and helps educate players about how chocolate is toxic to parrots.

4) Color changing

In 1.12 snapshot 17w14a, developers gave them the ability to change colors for a brief amount of time. Parrots would change their colors whenever a jukebox played a music disc. Unfortunately, this feature was removed in snapshot 17w15a.

However, players can still download the old snapshot and watch the color-changing parrot dancing to music.

3) Parrots are not breedable

Lonely parrot (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, players can breed most animals by feeding them food. Sadly, some cannot be bred, and parrots are one of them. This fact might come as a surprise to some players.

As they cannot be bred, baby parrots do not exist in Minecraft. Players will always have to visit jungles to get more parrots.

2) Parrots can be tamed using any seeds

Parrots (Image via Mojang)

Some players may believe that parrots can only be tamed using wheat seeds, but that's not the case. They can use any seed for taming parrots in Minecraft.

As of now, there are four types of seeds available in-game: wheat, pumpkin, melon, and beetroot. They all have a 33.33% chance of taming a parrot in the first attempt.

1) Imitating noises

Parrots have the remarkable ability to imitate the noises of other mobs in Minecraft. They can copy sounds of nearby neutral and hostile mobs like endermen, zombies, creepers, elder guardians, blazes, spiders, and many more. Due to this behavior, parrots end up scaring their owners.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul