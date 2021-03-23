Top 5 uses for Cocoa Beans in Minecraft

Minecraft is full of items, plants, and foods, and one of them is the beloved cocoa bean.

In the real world, cocoa beans are used in many everyday items such as coffee, chocolate, and many desserts. However, in Minecraft, the cocoa bean has different uses.

The cocoa bean comes from cocoa pods in Minecraft. These cocoa pods and beans are found in jungle biomes, generating on the trunk of normal-sized jungle trees. The cocoa pods can be placed on jungle logs, stripped logs, wood, and stripped wood.

Cocoa beans have three stages of growth when they're inside the cocoa pod. The first and second pod stages are smaller and only yield one cocoa bean. In the third and final stage, the pod is bigger and brown in color. This pod will drop 2-3 cocoa beans when struck. Water can also cause the pods to drop cocoa beans.

While this is a lot of useful information about cocoa beans, what exactly can players use these beans for? Here is a guide about the different uses of cocoa beans.

5 Best uses for cocoa beans in Minecraft

#1 - Composting

Composters (Image via YouTube)

When composting cocoa beans in a composter, there is a 65% chance of raising the composter by one level. Composters are useful blocks for villages that convert old food and plant materials into bone meals. Since cocoa beans have a 65% chance of raising the level, it makes them a useful resource to use for obtaining bonemeal.

#2 - Brown Dye

Cocoa beans can be used to craft brown dye. This brown dye can be used to dye other objects and items in the game. In some versions of the game, it's unnecessary to even craft brown dye, and the cocoa beans themselves can be used to dye items. Common items to dye are beds, shulkers, sheep, carpet, glass, animal collars, and many more.

#3 - Cookies

Cookie Minecraft art (Image via unusual229.deviantart.com)

Players can use cocoa beans to make cookies in Minecraft. These cookies are a nice treat after a hard day's work building in Minecraft. Cookies only heal about a tenth of the player's health, but they're created in stacks of eight, making them good snacks to bring along on short adventures.

#4 - Firework Star

Similar to #2 on this list, cocoa beans can be used to create different colors of fireworks stars. Firework stars are used to determine the effect, color, and shape of a firework when set off. Cocoa beans are the main way to get a brown color effect.

#5 - Build Decoration

Jungle build (Image via YouTube)

For those working on jungle or nature-themed bases, cocoa beans and pods will make a great decorative addition to the build. Players can incorporate jungle trees with cocoa pods into the rooms of their build to give it a more natural feel.

Players can also use these cocoa beans to spice up their backyard farm. They're a useful resource, and a nice decorative feature in an otherwise standard, boring Minecraft farm.