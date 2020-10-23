Fireworks in Minecraft are both a practical and cosmetic item, depending on how a player uses them. Practically, they can be used as crossbow ammo and they can help to propel the elytra. Cosmetically, they can be used simply to see some fireworks blow up or hold some Minecraft celebrations.

In the Covid era, holding an online celebration in Minecraft might be more prevalent than anyone ever thought. On the other hand, players might just want to blow up some virtual fireworks because it's fun. Regardless, they are easy to make, and can be customized quite a bit.

How to make Fireworks in Minecraft

The most basic way to make fireworks is to combine 1 gunpowder with a piece of paper. That creates a stack of 3 fireworks to be launched. Up to 3 gunpowder can be added to the fireworks when crafting them, and each gunpowder added increases the duration of the rocket itself. The catch is it won't have an explosion effect without a firework star.

Firework stars are items that are used to add the explosion effect to the firework rockets, and each specific star determines the color of the explosions. Each firework star color has it's own crafting requirements, and they are certainly more extensive than gunpowder and paper. For example, a firework star requires an item like a fire charge, among others, and then up to 8 different dyes can be added to the star. A diamond and glow dust is also optional along with the other ingredients.

With all the ingredients mentioned above, up to 5 firework stars can be added to fireworks when crafting. The other slots will go to the 3 gun powder and paper. Players can also choose to add 7 firework stars and only 1 gunpowder if they please. The firework stars will explode simultaneously when the rocket is launched, and the stars of course, will determine the colors.

Once Minecraft fireworks are crafted, they need to be launched. The easiest way is simply to place one on a block and the rocket will launch into the air. Dispensers are another option to launch the rockets, and they will go in the direction of the dispenser, which can be activated manually, or through a network of redstone. The last way to fire the rockets is with a crossbow. Using the crossbow is a more free way to launch them, and they can also be used to damage Minecraft mobs.