How to make a map on Minecraft

A new Minecraft world can be overwhelming. There will be treacherous and unexplored areas, especially in the game's Survival Mode, that can frustrate any player. Having a map on hand is essential. It isn't as easy as just finding one, though. Minecraft players will have to craft a map themselves in order to get one in their inventory.

How to make a Minecraft map

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

First, players need to gather a set number of materials. In order to make a map in Minecraft, 8 Papers and 1 Compass will need to be collected. Once that is done, players will have to go to the Crafting Menu. There will need to be an available crafting table as well, which allows access to at least a 3x3 crafting grid.

In Minecraft Java Edition, players need to add all 9 items into the crafting grid. For players of Pocket Edition and on Windows 10, the grid will need to be filled with 9 Papers in order to make a map. For those using 8 Papers and 1 Compass, they need to be set in a certain pattern. The Compass must be in the middle with the 8 Papers surrounding it.

Filling in an empty Minecraft map

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

When a map is first created in Minecraft, it will be completely blank. There will be zero information about the layout of the Minecraft world. First, players will need to move the map to their inventory once it has been crafted. Then, they will need to be holding the empty map and select the “Use item” option in-game.

This will transform the empty map into an actual working Minecraft map item. As players travel across the world, the map will start filling in and gathering information about where those travels have taken them.